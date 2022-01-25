Lines on Happy Republic Day 2022: On 26 January 1950, India adopted the constitution and became known as the largest democracy in the world. That’s why this day is special for every citizen of the country. Republic day celebration is also very important as it shows unity among the people of India and to show that they believe in democracy.

Lines on Republic Day of India for Students and Children in English

The constitution of India is the backbone of the largest economy of this world.

It was on January 26th, 1950 that the constitution of India came into force.

Indian constitution is one of the longest written constitutions in this world.

The celebrations of Republic Day include drama, dance, music and parade from different states of the country.

The parade on Republic Day is of great significance as it showcases the strength of India.

Heart Touching Lines for Republic Day in Hindi

Bharat ka samvidhan hi uska Gaurav hai.

Gantantra Diwas har Bhartiya ke liye ek bahut hi khaas din hota hai.

Gantantra Diwas bharat ki vibhinta mein ekta sthapit karta hai.

Har varsh 26 January ko zor shor se Gantantra Diwas manaya jata hai kyunki isi din humare samvidhan ki sthapana hui thi.

Gantantra Diwas ke din harsho ullhas ke saath parade aur anya karyakamo ka ayojan hota hai.

Best Lines for Republic Day and English

It was on this day that Indian constitution was implemented.

Republic Day is one of the three national holidays of India.

Republic Day of India is observed every year on the 26th of January.

India is a country of diversity with nine different religions and more than 20 different languages.

The occasion of Republic Day holds a very special place and importance in the heart of Indians.

