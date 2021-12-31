Lal Bahadur Shastri 2022 Quotes: The death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of independent India, is being celebrated on 11 January 2022. From 9 June 1964 until his death on 11 January 1966, he was the Prime Minister of India for about 18 months. Actually, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru died on 27 May 1964, after which Shastri ji was made the Prime Minister of the country.

Shastri ji took over as the second Prime Minister of the country on 9 June 1964. During his reign, the Indo-Pakistan war started in the year 1965, but on the strength of his indomitable courage and perseverance, Shastri had forced Pakistan to kneel before India in the 1965 war. Despite being the Prime Minister of the country, Shastri ji used to live a simple life.

He not only served the country selflessly, but also played an important role in the freedom struggle of the country. As simple as he was in appearance, his thoughts were as great, because it was through his great ideas that he had awakened the spirit of revolution and patriotism in the country. On the death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, you can share these great thoughts of his with loved ones.

Lal Bahadur Shastri 2022 Quotes

We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.

India will have to hang her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.

We believe in peace in the settlement of all disputes through peaceful means, in the abolition of war, and, more particularly, nuclear war.

The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals.

We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.

We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country.

Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity which runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity.

Our way is straight and clear – the building up of a socialist democracy at home, with freedom and prosperity for all, and the maintenance of world peace and friendship with all nations abroad.

We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, color or creed, and his right to a better, fuller, and richer life.

Lal Bahadur Shastri 2022 Quotes in Hindi

हम सभी को अपने क्षेत्र में उसी समर्पण और उत्साह के साथ कार्य करना होगा जो रणभूमि में एक योद्धा को अपने कर्तव्य के प्रति प्रेरित और उत्साहित करती है और यह सिर्फ बोलना नही बल्कि करके दिखाना है।

देश के प्रति निष्ठा सभी निष्ठाओ से पहले आती है और यह एकदम पूर्ण निष्ठा है क्योकि इसमें कोई प्रतीक्षा नही करता की इसके बदले उसे क्या मिलता है।

भले ही हम आजादी चाहते है लेकिन इसके लिए किसी का शोषण नही करेगे और ना ही किसी दुसरे देश को नीचा दिखा सकते है मै तो कुछ इस तरह आजादी चाहता हु की लोग इससे सीख ले और देश के संसाधन मानवता के कल्याण के उपयोग हो।

यदि हम लगातार लड़ते रहेगे तो हमारी ही जनता को लगातार भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा, हमे लड़ने के बजाय गरीबी, बीमारी और अशिक्षा से लड़ना चाहिए।

हमारी ताकत और स्थिरता के लिए सबसे जो जरुरी काम है वह लोगो में एकता और एकजुटता स्थापित करना है।

हमारे देश का रास्ता सीधा और स्पष्ट है अपने देश में सबके लिए स्वतंत्रता और संपन्नता के साथ लोकतंत्र की स्थापना और अन्य सभी देशो के साथ मित्रता के सम्बन्ध स्थापित करना है।

आर्थिक मुद्दे सबसे बेहद जरूरी है और यह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है की हम अपने सबसे बड़े दुश्मन ग़रीबी और बेरोजगारी से लड़े।

भ्रष्टाचार को खत्म करना इतना आसान भी नही है इसे पकड़ना बहुत मुश्किल है लेकिन मै दावे के साथ कहता हु की यदि हम इस परेशानी से गंभीरता के साथ लड़ेगे तो हम अपने कर्तव्यो का निर्वाह करने में सफल हो सकते है।

मेरे विचार से पूरे देश के लिए एक सम्पर्क भाषा होनी चाहिए अन्यथा भाषा के आधार पर हमारे देश का बटवारा हो सकता है जिससे हमारे देश की एकता भी खत्म हो सकती है भाषा एक ऐसा सशक्त कारक है जो पूरे देश को एकजुट करता है और यह क्षमता हमारे मातृभाषा हिन्दी में है।

लोगो को सच्चा स्वराज या लोकतंत्र कभी भी असत्य और अहिंसा के बल से प्राप्त नही हो सकता है।

कानून का सम्मान किया जाना चाहिए ताकि हमारे लोकतंत्र की बुनियादी संरचना बरक़रार रहे और हमारा लोकतंत्र भी मजबूत बने।

जो शासन करते है उन्हें देखना चाहिए की लोग कैसी प्रतिक्रिया करते है क्युकी लोकतंत्र में जनता ही मुखिया होती है।

मेरे समझ से प्रशासन का मूल विचार यह होना चाहिए की समाज को एकजुट रखा जाए ताकि वह विकास कर सके अपने लक्ष्यों को पूरा कर सके।

जब स्वतंत्रता और देश की अखंडता खतरे में हो तो पूरी शक्ति से उस चुनौती का मुकाबला करना एकमात्र कर्तव्य होता है और इसके लिए किसी भी प्रकार के बलिदान के लिए भी एक साथ मिलकर तैयार रहना होगा।

