Short Merry Christmas whatsapp Wishes for Friends and Family: परिवार और दोस्तों के लिए क्रिसमस संदेशों (Christmas messages for family and friends) का सुंदर संग्रह। क्रिसमस बधाई संदेशों और छोटी क्रिसमस शुभकामनाओं (short Christmas wishes) के साथ अपने प्रियजनों को शुभकामनाएं दें। इस विशेष अवसर पर अपने प्रियजनों को अपना प्यार व्यक्त करने के लिए परिवार और दोस्तों के लिए सबसे अनोखे क्रिसमस कार्ड संदेश (Christmas card messages for family and friend) और क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं (Merry Christmas wishes) भेजें।

आपको भारी बारिश से भरे एक खूबसूरत छुट्टियों के मौसम की शुभकामनाएं… आपको और आपके परिवार को आने वाले वर्ष में खुशी और शांति का आशीर्वाद मिले.. मेरी क्रिसमस मेरे दोस्त।

Wishing you a beautiful holiday season blessed with showers from heaves… May you and your family are blessed with happiness and peace for the coming year.. Merry Christmas my friend.

मुझे कोई आपत्ति नहीं होगी यदि आप मुझे इस अवसर पर वे सभी चीजें भेंट कर सकें जो मैंने कभी सपने में देखी थीं… मेरे पार्सल की प्रतीक्षा में मेरे प्रिय…। मेरे प्रिय, आपको हार्दिक और शानदार क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएँ।

I will never mind if you can present me all the things I had ever dreamt of on this occasion… Waiting for my parcel my dear…. Wishing you a warm and wonderful Merry Christmas my dear.

मुझे पता चला कि सांता इस साल आपसे मिलने नहीं आएगा क्योंकि उसने पहले ही मुझे आपके उपहार के रूप में भेज दिया है… इसलिए उसे धन्यवाद दें और मुझे प्यार करें… मेरे सबसे प्यारे दोस्त, आपको क्रिसमस की बधाई।

I got to know that Santa will not be visiting you this year because he has already sent me as your present… So thank him and love me… Merry Christmas to you my sweetest friend.

क्रिसमस का त्योहार आपके जीवन को खुशियों और गौरव से भर दे… आप पर भगवान की कृपा बनी रहे और आने वाला साल आपके लिए और अधिक खुशियाँ लेकर आए… आपको क्रिसमस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ।

May the festival of Christmas fill your life with happiness and glory… May you are showered with blessings from God and may the coming year bring more joy to you… Wishing you a very Merry Christmas.

सबसे शानदार परिवार को क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं भेज रहा हूं… मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि आने वाला साल हमारे लिए एक साथ खूबसूरत समय बिताने के और भी मौके लेकर आए। सभी को क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएँ!!!

Sending best Christmas wishes to the most wonderful family… I pray that the coming year bring more occasions for us to spend beautiful times together. Merry Xmas to all!!!

Inspirational Christmas Messages for Family and Friends

“May Santa bring along lots of love and smiles for all of us and make this a beautiful, cheerful and peaceful Christmas for all of us. Warm greetings on Christmas to my family and friends.”

“May the sky be the brightest and smiles be the most beautiful on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. With lots of love, wishing my family and friend a Merry Christmas.”

“I wish that the occasion of Christmas marks a new beginning to all of our lives and bring along many more goodness and happiness for us. Merry Christmas to all.”

Merry Christmas Wishes for Family

यह क्रिसमस अब तक का सबसे अच्छा हो… हम सभी इसे अपने परिवार का सबसे यादगार समय बनाएं… मैं कामना करता हूं कि हमारे चेहरों पर मुस्कान कभी न आए और एक-दूसरे के लिए हमारा प्यार और गहरा हो जाए… आप सभी को क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं।

May this Christmas be the best ever… May we all make it the most memorable time of our family… I wish smiles on our faces never face and our love for each other gets deeper… Wishing you all Merry Christmas.

आप सभी को छुट्टियों के आनंदमय मौसम और क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएँ… आपके सभी सपने सच हों!!!

Wishing you all a joyous holiday season and a blessed Christmas… May all your dreams come true!!!

क्रिसमस उन लोगों के लिए उपहार खरीदने का समय है जिन्हें आप प्यार करते हैं और मुझे पता है कि आप मुझसे सबसे ज्यादा प्यार करते हैं… मेरी क्रिसमस और मैं आश्चर्य की प्रतीक्षा कर रहा हूं।

Christmas is the time to buy gifts for the people you love and I know that you love me the most…. Merry Christmas and I am waiting for the surprise.

केक की मिठास और कैरोल्स की धुन हमारे जीवन में सद्भाव और खुशियाँ फैलाएँ… आप सभी को क्रिसमस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।

Let the sweetness of cakes and melody of carols spread harmony and happiness in our lives… Wishing you all a very warm Merry Christmas.

हमें उल्लास और आनंद से भरा एक अद्भुत समय मिले… हम सभी इस छुट्टियों के मौसम को उच्च ऊर्जा के साथ मनाने के लिए एक साथ आएं… आप सभी को क्रिसमस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

May we are blessed with a wonderful time full of merriment and enjoyment… May we all come together to celebrate this holiday season with high energies… Warm wishes on Christmas to you all.

Christian Christmas Card Messages for Family and Friends

“No Christmas celebrations are incomplete without a loving family and bunch of true friends. I am really blessed to have them all in my life. Merry Christmas to you.”

“May this Christmas be full of blessings and love for you. May the coming year shower you with new hopes and new dreams. Merry Christmas and Happy Christmas to my family and friends.”

“Not having your family and friends with you on Christmas means you are going to miss on the two most important pillars which add fun to Christmas celebrations. Merry Christmas to you.”

Christmas Greetings Messages for Family and Friends

“I am thankful to God to always keep me surrounding with my family and friends and to make every Christmas a day full of celebrations and love. Merry Christmas.”

“Having my loving family and my caring friends with me is the perfect formula to have a fantastic Christmas. With lots of love, wishing you all a blessed Christmas.”

“May there are only smiles and joys surrounding you. May there are only good times and celebrations on Christmas for you. Merry Christmas to my family and friends.”

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Wishes for Friends and Family

“On the occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm wishes to my family and friend who have made my life so beautiful with their presence. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you.”

“Wishing a Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year to my dear ones. May we all have a blast on Christmas and we all begin this New Year with each other.”

“As I celebrate Christmas, I wish you all are there with me in the New Year to make it another beautiful year for me. Warm greetings to you all on this special occasion.”

Short Christmas Card Messages for Family and Friends

“To my family and friends who make each and every Christmas a special one, I wish you all Merry Christmas.”

“Christmas has to be really merry with my favourite people around me. Warm greetings on Christmas to my family and friends.”

“I wish my family and friends are always there to brighten my Christmas celebrations. Merry Christmas to all.”

Religious Christmas Card Messages for Family

“May our Christmas celebrations are always blessed by the Almighty. May we all are bestowed with happiness and smiles. Warm wishes on Christmas to all.”

“I pray to Jesus to always keep my family and friends happy and safe and make this Christmas a beautiful day full of good and joyous memories. Merry Christmas to all.”

“May the goodness of Christmas fill our hearts with positivity and our homes with peace and prosperity. Wishing my family and friends a blessed Christmas.”

