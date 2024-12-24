Christmas 2024 पर अपने लवर को भेजें Love Quotes, Wishes Messages और Lover भी क्रिसमस मैसेज पढ़कर कहेगा वाह

Romantic Christmas messages for lover in Hindi: अपने प्रेमी को सबसे हृदयस्पर्शी क्रिसमस संदेशों heart touching Christmas messages की शुभकामनाएं दें। क्रिसमस की छोटी-छोटी शुभकामनाओं short Christmas wishes के साथ अपने प्यार का इज़हार करें। अपनी शुभकामनाएँ भेजने के लिए प्रेमी के लिए रोमांटिक क्रिसमस प्रेम संदेशों Christmas love messages for boyfriend और प्रेमिका को छुट्टियों के संदेशों Holiday messages to girlfriend का संग्रह। लंबी दूरी के प्रेमी, प्रेमिका के लिए क्रिसमस संदेश Christmas messages for long distance boy friend भेजें।

Romantic Christmas Messages images for Lover

आप मेरे क्रिसमस उपहार के रूप में मुझे मिला सबसे कीमती और सबसे सुंदर उपहार हैं… मैं भगवान को धन्यवाद देता हूं कि उन्होंने मेरे जीवन में और अधिक मुस्कुराहट, ढेर सारी खुशियां और जीवन जीने की नई उम्मीदें जोड़ने के लिए आप जैसे देवदूत को भेजा… आपको क्रिसमस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं मेरा प्यार। Merry Christmas 2024

जब मैं आपकी आंखों में देखता हूं, तो मुझे उनमें अपनी पूरी दुनिया दिखाई देती है… मैं आपको क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं देता हूं और सांता से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि वह आपको बेहतरीन उपहार प्रदान करें… आपको खुशी, सफलता, मुस्कुराहट और समृद्धि प्रदान करें… ढेर सारे प्यार और आलिंगन के साथ… मेरी क्रिसमस मेरी जान। Merry Christmas 2024

You are the most precious and the most beautiful gift I found as my Christmas present… I thank God for sending an angel like you in my life to add more smiles, lots of happiness and new hopes to live life… Wishing you a very Happy Christmas my love.

When I look into your eyes, I see my whole world in them… I wish you Merry X-Mas and pray Santa to bless you with the best of the presents… to shower you with happiness, success, smiles and prosperity…. With lots of love and hugs… Merry Christmas my darling.

जब मैंने तुम्हें पाया, तो मुझे एहसास हुआ कि भगवान वास्तव में मुझसे बहुत प्यार करता है क्योंकि इसीलिए वह तुम्हें मेरे जीवन में लाया… सबसे खूबसूरत व्यक्ति जिसके साथ मैं अपना जीवन बिता सकता हूं… मेरे जीवन के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण व्यक्ति को मेरी क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं। मैं तुमसे बहुत प्यार करता हूँ मेरी जान। Merry Christmas 2023

मैं निश्चित रूप से दुनिया का सबसे खुश आदमी हूं क्योंकि मुझे पूरे ब्रह्मांड में सबसे सुंदर, सबसे अधिक देखभाल करने वाली, सबसे प्यार करने वाली और सबसे अच्छी महिला का आशीर्वाद मिला है… मैं आपको अपने जीवन में लाने के लिए भगवान का शुक्रिया अदा करता हूं… क्रिसमस पर आपको सभी खुशियों की शुभकामनाएं नया साल मुबारक हो प्रिय। Merry Christmas 2024

When I found you, I realized that God really loves me a lot because that’s why he brought you in my life… the most beautiful person whom I can spend my life with… Wishing Merry Christmas to the most important person in my life. Love you loads my sweetheart.

I am surely the happiest man in the world as I have been blessed with most beautiful, most caring, most loving and best lady in the entire universe… I thank God for bringing you in my life… Wishing you all the happiness on Christmas and a Happy New Year my love.

क्रिसमस आपके लिए खुशहाल और स्वस्थ समय का आगमन है… मैं आपको अपनी बाहों में लपेटना चाहता हूं और इसे आपके लिए एक गर्म और आरामदायक क्रिसमस बनाना चाहता हूं… मैं आपके लिए दुनिया की सभी मुस्कुराहट की कामना करता हूं मेरे प्यार… आपको बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं क्रिसमस मेरे प्रिय.

यह क्रिसमस मेरे लिए और भी खास है क्योंकि इस साल मुझे आपका प्यार मिल रहा है।’ जिसे मैं प्यार करता हूँ उसे मेरी क्रिसमस। Merry Christmas 2024

May Christmas is an advent of happier and healthier times for you… I wish to wrap you around in my arms and make it a warmer and cozier Xmas for you… I wish all the smiles in the world for you my love… Wishing you a very Christmas my dear.

This Christmas is more special for me because this year I am having your love. Merry Christmas to the one I love.

Romantic Christmas Wishes for Girlfriend

“May this Christmas be full of romance and love for the both of us. Wishing you Merry Christmas my love and I promise to make it the best one for you.”

“Wishing a blessed Christmas to my girlfriend. May we enjoy the festivities of Christmas with each other and with lots of love.”

Romantic Christmas Messages for Boyfriend

“On the occasion of Christmas, I am sending my love and warm wishes to my boyfriend. I am truly excited to make it a memorable Christmas with you.”

“May the bright colours of Christmas fill our love life with more romance and more passion for each other. Merry Christmas to you my love.”

Christmas Greeting Messages for Lover

I don’t need any gifts this Christmas . I already have the gift of being in love with you and it’s the best gift for me. Merry Christmas to you, my love.

This Christmas nothing is more special than you being with me. I won’t miss this opportunity to tell you how much I love you. Merry Christmas my love.

This Christmas I pray to Santa to bless us with days and nights full of romance. I pray to God to shower his blessing on our bond of love. Wishing you a romantic Merry Christmas my darling.

Life is more beautiful with your love. Let us thank God for bringing us together and pray for a romantic life in the coming year. Best Merry Xmas wishes and Happy New Year to you my love.

Merry Christmas 2024

