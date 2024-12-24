Husband को Christmas 2024 पर भेजें Funny Wishes और Messages, क्रिसमस पर पति के लिए शुभकामनाएं

Funny Christmas Messages for husband: पत्नी भेजती हैं ऐसे मजेदार मैसेज! नीचे पति के लिए कुछ मज़ेदार क्रिसमस शुभकामनाओं के नमूने दिए गए हैं। यहां से आप Short funny christmas messages for husband, Funny christmas messages for husband long distance, short funny christmas quotes और unusual christmas greetings शेयर कर सकती हैं।

Funny Christmas Card Messages for Husband

“प्रत्येक क्रिसमस आपके लिए विशेष रहा है क्योंकि आप मुझे ऐसे उपहारों से आश्चर्यचकित करते हैं जो हर मायने में असाधारण हैं। मेरे पति को क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएँ।”

“मेरे पति को क्रिसमस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, जो मेरे चेहरे पर मुस्कान और मेरी आत्मा को खुशी देते हैं। आपके क्रिसमस उपहार के साथ और अधिक खुशियों की प्रतीक्षा नहीं कर सकते।”

“Every Christmas has been special with you because you surprise me with presents that are exceptional in every sense. Merry Christmas to my husband.”

“Warm wishes on Christmas to my husband who is the smile to my face and joy to my soul. Cannot wait for more joys with your Christmas present.”

इस क्रिसमस पर मैं आपसे केवल एक चीज चाहता हूं वह है एक सॉलिटेयर जो हमारे प्यार का प्रतीक होगा… सबसे अच्छे पति को मेरी क्रिसमस और मैं अपने उपहार का इंतजार करूंगा।

यीशु मसीह तुम्हें मेरे जीवन में लेकर आए जब उन्होंने देखा कि मैं निश्चिंत हूं और बिना किसी चिंता के… सबसे प्यारे और प्यारे पति को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं… मेरी क्रिसमस, मेरे प्यार।

The Christmas night is very special for me and only because of you. Even if you are not there it doesn’t matter, but my gift should be there.

As you are not here this Christmas, my husband. I have asked you as my Christmas Gift. So if Santa comes to pick you up, don’t be afraid. Merry Christmas.

I have asked for a cute and best gift this Christmas. But Santa says he cant give me because I already have you. Merry Christmas.

Funny Christmas Sayings for Husband

The only thing that I want from you this Christmas is a solitaire which will be our symbol of love… Merry Christmas to the best husband and I will be waiting for my present.

Jesus Christ brought you in my life when he saw that I am all relaxed and without any worries… Warm wishes to the cutest and loveliest husband… Merry Christmas my love.

मेरी इच्छा है कि हम छुट्टियों के मौसम में एक साथ चलें और आप मेरे लिए इस दिन को रोशन करने के लिए सबसे अच्छे उपहारों की खरीदारी करें… सबसे अच्छे पति को क्रिसमस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, मेरे प्यार।

इस साल मैं सांता क्लॉज़ से मेरे पति को अधिक पैसे देने के लिए कहने जा रही हूं ताकि मैं अधिक समय तक खरीदारी कर सकूं ताकि हम अक्सर छुट्टियां मना सकें। मेरी क्रिसमस प्रिय पति। मेरी सभी इच्छाएँ पूरी हों।

Warm wishes to my dearest husband on Christmas. On this occasion, I have bought a surprise gift for myself from your side. Thanks for the lovely present. And yes Happy New Year.

May Santa give you skill and intelligence this Christmas so that you can buy gifts for me more efficiently. Merry Christmas to you.

Funny romantic christmas quotes

Christmas will be incomplete without you. Because your credit card is needed for buying presents. Merry Christmas.

I wish we walk hand in hand into the holiday season and you make me shop the best of the presents to brighten this day for me… Warm wishes on Christmas to the best husband my love.

This year I am going to ask Santa Claus to give my husband more money so that I can shop a lot, more time so that we can holiday often. Merry Christmas dear husband. May all my wishes come true.

