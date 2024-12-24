Christmas 2024 पर Parents को भेजें Wishes और Children मॉम-डैड के साथ शेयर करें क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं

Christmas Wishes For Parents (Mom and Dad): ऐसे क्रिसमस संदेश (Christmas messages) बच्चे अपने माता-पिता को भेजते हैं। नीचे माता-पिता के लिए बच्चे की ओर से कुछ क्रिसमस संदेश दिए गए हैं। आप यहां से Short christmas wishes for parents from children और Inspirational christmas wishes for parents from children भी शेयर कर सकते हैं।

Christmas Wishes for Parents from Children

भगवान ने मेरे जीवन में तुम्हारे रूप में एक देवदूत भेजा है, मेरे सबसे प्यारे बच्चे… मैं तुम्हें शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ और सफलता और गौरव से भरपूर भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ… मेरे प्रिय, तुम्हें मेरी क्रिसमस।

आप मेरी ताकत हैं और मेरी खुशी का कारण हैं… क्रिसमस के अवसर पर, मैं आपके जीवन की हर चीज के लिए शुभकामनाएं देता हूं… मेरे छोटे प्रिय को क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं!!!

आज रात, सांता आपके लिए हमारे प्यार और आपकी देखभाल से भरा सबसे खूबसूरत उपहार लाने जा रहा है… आप हमेशा मुस्कुराते रहें और जीवन का आनंद लेते रहें… आपको क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं।

मैं आपके जैसे माता-पिता पाकर बहुत भाग्यशाली और धन्य हूं। देखभाल, मार्गदर्शन और प्यार के लिए धन्यवाद। क्रिसमस की बधाई।

प्यारे माता-पिता, आप दोनों को क्रिसमस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। मैं भगवान से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि वह हम सभी को खुशियां और प्यार दें। यीशु हमेशा हमारी देखभाल करने के लिए मौजूद रहें। आप दोनों को प्यार।

Inspirational christmas wishes for parents from children

God sent an angel in my life in form of you my dearest baby… I wish you best of happiness and future blessed with success and glory…. Merry Christmas to you my dear.

You are my strength and my reason for happiness… On the occasion of Christmas, I wish you the best of everything in your life… Merry Xmas to my little darling!!!

Tonight, Santa is going to bring to you the most beautiful present wrapped with our love and our care for you… May you are always smiling and enjoying life… Merry Christmas to you.

I am so lucky and blessed to have parents like you. Thank you for the care, guidance and love. Merry Christmas.

Short christmas wishes for parents from children

Dearest parents, Wishing you both a beautiful and Merry Christmas. I pray to God to bless us all with happiness and love. May Jesus is always there to take care of us. Love you both.

Dear mom and dad, you have always been my strongest pillar in life. I would like to thank you for your love and care this Christmas. Best wishes on Christmas and Happy New Year to you.

Dear parents, Wish you a very happy and merry Christmas. I hope you enjoy this day to the fullest and I pray to Lord Jesus to always keep you both happy.

Christmas Message for Parents from Child

“Warm wishes on Christmas to the best parents in this world. You two are like the best Santas in this world and I am blessed to have you.”

“Each and every Christmas with you has been so special because you have showered me with unconditional love and gifts. Merry Christmas to my mom and dad.”

Special Christmas wishes and thanks to you on this Christmas. Merry Christmas to both of you. You both mean so much to me.

Funny christmas wishes for parents from children

I am grateful and proud that you are my parents. Your love and warmth has always been there for me. Have a very Merry Christmas.

Sending love and happiness your way, dear parents. Thank you for being always there for me. Hope you have a joyous and wonderful celebration. Happy Merry Christmas.

“इस दुनिया में सबसे अच्छे माता-पिता को क्रिसमस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप दोनों इस दुनिया में सबसे अच्छे सांता की तरह हैं और मैं आपको पाकर धन्य हूं।”

“आपके साथ प्रत्येक क्रिसमस बहुत खास रहा है क्योंकि आपने मुझ पर बिना शर्त प्यार और उपहार बरसाए हैं। मेरी माँ और पिताजी को क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएँ।”

इस क्रिसमस पर आपको विशेष क्रिसमस शुभकामनाएं और धन्यवाद। आप दोनों को क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएँ। आप दोनों मेरे लिए बहुत मायने रखते हैं।

