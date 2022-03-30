Baisakhi 2022 Messages to Husband: Every year on 13th April, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated with great pomp across the country. According to the Hindi calendar, the day of Baisakhi is known as the beginning of our Solar New Year.

On this occasion, people worship grains and thank God and nature in the joy of returning home after harvest. Although this festival is celebrated all over the country, it is known by different names everywhere. For example, it is known as Bihu in Assam, Naba Varsha in Bengal and Pooram Vishu in Kerala.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes to Husband

With lots of love, I wish my loving husband a very blessed Baisakhi…. May you touch new heights of success and earn lots of name and fame with blessings of Wahe Guruji.

Wishing a Baisakhi full of fun and frolic, merriment and enjoyment, celebrations and feasts…. May you be blessed with the best of Baisakhi celebrations.

Wishing my dearest husband a beautifully blessed Baisakhi which brings along great success, unmatched prosperity and lots of happiness to you.

May WaheGuru is always there to protect you and guide you…. To help you walk the path of success and righteousness…. Wishing a very Happy Baisakhi 2022.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes in Hindi

बैसाखी आई साथ में ढेर सारी खुशियां लाई, तो भंगड़ा पाओ, खुशी मनाओ,

मिलकर सब बंधु भाई, बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं।

बैसाखी का खुशहाल मौका है, ठंडी हवा का झौंका है, पर तेरे बिन अधूरा है सब,

लौट आओ हमने खुशियों को रोका है, बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं।

खुशबु आपकी यारी की हमें महका जाती है, आपकी हर एक की हुई बात हमें बहका जाती है,

सांसें तो बहुत देर लगाती हैं आने-जाने में, हर सांस से पहले आपकी याद आ जाती है। बैसाखी मुबारक हो

सुनहरी धूप बरसात के बाद, थोड़ी सी खुशी हर बात के बाद,

उसी तरह हो मुबारक आप को, ये नयी सुबह कल रात के बाद। हैप्पी बैसाखी 2022

अन्नदाता की खुशहाली और समृद्धि के पर्व बैसाखी पर आप सभी को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।

बैसाखी का यह पर्व आपके जीवन में एक नया सौंदर्य, ताजगी भर दे, बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं।

आप प्यार और खुशी के साथ फसल के त्योहार की कामना करते हैं,

आशा है कि भगवान आपको सबसे अच्छी, खुश बैशाखी प्रदान करें।

आशा है कि भगवान आपको सबसे अच्छी, खुश बैशाखी प्रदान करें। बैसाखी से बढ़कर कोई त्योहार नहीं है, भोजन, मस्ती और भंगड़ा वाह भाई वाह।

