Baisakhi 2022 Greetings Wishes: Every year on 13th April, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated with great pomp across the country. According to the Hindi calendar, the day of Baisakhi is known as the beginning of our Solar New Year.

On this occasion people worship grains and thank God and nature in the joy of returning home after harvest. Although this festival is celebrated all over the country, it is known by different names everywhere. For example it is known as Bihu in Assam, Naba Varsha in Bengal and Pooram Vishu in Kerala.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Greetings Messages

Wishing you and your loved ones a bountiful harvest of happiness and health, peace and joy, success and prosperity….. A very Happy Baisakhi to you my dear.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Quotes Messages

You can only enjoy greatest comforts along with eternal peace only when you have set your heart free from selfishness….. Wish you a very Happy Baisakhi 2022.

Best Baisakhi 2022 Wishes Images

Sending my heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi….. I wish you enjoy this festive day with high spirits and great joy…. Happy Baisakhi to you.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wallpapers & Photos

I wish that this festive season bring in your life endless joy and eternal happiness…. Warm wishes on Baisakhi to you my dear.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes in Hindi

सुबह-सुबह उठ के हो जाओ फ्रेश, पहन लो आज सबसे अच्छा कोई ड्रेस,

दोस्तों के साथ अब चलो घूमने, बैसाखी की दो शुभकामनाएं जो आए सामने,

बैसाखी की लख लख बधाई।

मिलकर सब बंधु भाई, बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं।

अपनों का प्यार, सब को दिल से मुबारक हो बैसाखी का त्यौहार।

बैसाखी पर आप सभी को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं और बधाइयां।

सांसें तो बहुत देर लगाती हैं आने-जाने में, हर सांस से पहले आपकी याद आ जाती है। बैसाखी मुबारक हो।

उसी तरह हो मुबारक आप को, ये नयी सुबह कल रात के बाद। हैप्पी बैसाखी 2022

