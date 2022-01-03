Happy Lohri 2022 Messages in Advance: The festival of Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13 before Makar Sankranti or Pongal festival and is enjoyed by all. On this holi festival people send Lohri greetings and greet each other with great enthusiasm by giving gifts and sweets.

Lohri is a Panchabi festival which is celebrated before Makar Sankranti by all the people in northern states like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab by depositing some pieces of wood at a specific place and they burn this wood at midnight. There are many people who celebrate this festival by playing drums, dancing in the evening. The festival of Lohri is celebrated in the autumn season and is considered by many to mark the end of the winter solstice.

On this day all the children come forward to collect money and Lohri at their respective local places by throwing popcorn, sweets, peanuts around the bonfire. If you are one of those people who want to wish Happy Lohri to their elders, friends, relatives and little ones, we have brought you Lohri messages, quotes, images and wishes and can send it to your loved ones this Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2022 Messages in Advance

Lohri ke tyohar mein, sard shaam mein, mauj masti mein, hasne aur gaane mein, aao saath mein kho jayein khhushiyan baatnein mein….. Lohri ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

Har din saja ho naye sapno se, aapka Jeevan aabad ho apno se….. Lohri ka din le kar aaye saath mein sukh aur samridhi ki bahar…. Mubarak ho aapko yeh tyohar.

On the occasion of Lohri I wish that each and every dream of yours come true…. Wishing you Happy Lohri in advance with lots of love.

May each and every day of your life shine bright with happiness and all your sorrows get burnt in the fire of Lohri….. Sending advance wishes on Lohri to you.

May your life is filled with positivity and festivities of Lohri that surround you and your loved ones….. Wishing a very Happy Lohri in advance.

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes in Advance

May the festivities of Lohri fill your life with positivity and joy….. May you enjoy this harvest festival with great zeal and fun….. Best wishes on Lohri in advance.

Let us start this day with all smiles and positivity….. Let us put an end to all our tensions with the burning bonfire of Lohri….. Let us make it a memorable day….. Advance wishes on Lohri.

Wishing joy and happiness, health and prosperity, glory and success to you and your loved ones…. Wishing a very warm Lohri in advance.

May you enjoy the warmth of bonfire on this winter night and begin your year with positive energy around you….. Wishing you a very warm and Happy Lohri in advance.

Lots of bhangra, lots of singing, lots of feast and lots of love…. May this Lohri you are blessed with everything you desire….. Happy Lohri in advance.

Read Also: Indian Army Day Messages 2022

Read Also : Human Rights Day Messages 2021

Connect With Us:- Twitter Facebook