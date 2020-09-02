Governor meeting

Chandigarh {Ajit kaushal}—-Governor Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh Sh. V. P. Singh Badnore with Sh. Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator, UT, Chandigarh reviewing the arrangements regarding COVID-19 in the city at Punjab Raj Bhawan Chandigarh on Wednesday 02.09.2020
