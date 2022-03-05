Womens Day 2022 Funny Wishes: International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 every year to appreciate women’s efforts and celebrate their achievements in all spheres of life.

Happy Womens Day 2022 Funny Messages

You are the one who completes me and completes my life….. Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day.

You are not my weakness but my biggest strength and strongest support…. Happy Women’s Day to you dearest wife.

Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day to the lady who has brought happiness and smiles to my life with her amazing sense of humour and jokes…. You are truly special.

Happy Womens Day 2022 Funny Wishes

Being a woman is surely not easy but being a man around a woman is like you is also not easy….. Happy Women’s Day to my dear friend.

Hats off to the lady who is an inspiration for many…. Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day to my dear.

You are so complete in yourself that you don’t need anyone else to complete you…. I am proud of you…. Happy Womens Day 2022.

Happy Womens Day 2022 Funny Jokes

I was nothing but you nurtured me to become someone, someone strong and important…. Happy Women’s Day to you mom and thanks for everything.

You are so independent and strong that even men are jealous of you….. Happy Women’s Day to my sweet sister.

You never asked for any support because you always believed in yourself…. Salute to you and best wishes on Women’s Day.

International Womens Day 2022 Funny Quotes

The way you have handled your life is a beautiful inspiration for so many people…. Happy Women’s Day 2022.

You are the light in the darkness, smile in sadness, motivation in failure…. Warm wishes on Women’s Day to a special woman.

You are the energy that gives us the power to move on….. Best wishes on Women’s Day to dearest grandma.

Happy Womens Day Funny Messages in Hindi

Har din mein nayi aasha bhari hai tumne, har dil mein Khushi bhari hai tumne….. Women’s Day ki dher saari badhaiyan ho tumhein.

Tum asha ki kiran ho, tum dil ki dhadkan ho, tum mera sahara ho aur tum hi meri shakti ho….. Happy Womens Day 2022.

Tumhe hi zindagi sanwari hai, tumse hi yeh jaan humari hai…. Prerna ho tum, shakti ho tum…. Happy Women’s Day to you.

