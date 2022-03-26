Navratri 2022 Wishes to Boss: The festival of Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the country. On this occasion, Mother Durga is seated in every house and her devotees keep fasting and worship for nine days. Durga Puja pandals are decorated at many places.

When the festival of Navratri begins, people send messages of Navratri greetings to their acquaintances and relatives. In this way, you can also send congratulatory messages of Navratri to your friends and relatives through messages.

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes to Boss

As Maa Amba returns to her earthly abode, I pray to her to brighten your life with positivity and new hope. I pray to her to shower you with prosperity and happiness. Let us welcome the Goddess with feast and celebration. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri 2022.

I wish that this festival of Navratri bring to you and your family members new success and new hope…. May you enjoy prosperity and good fortune…. Sending best wishes on the occasion of Navratri.

Let us come together to thank Goddess Durga for showering us with happiness and health, for giving us strength to fight with problems, for empowering us to follow the path of righteousness. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri and a glorious Durga Puja.

I pray to Goddess Durga to put an end to all your sorrows and troubles and fill your life with brightness, happiness and success….. May the coming year be full of rewards and prosperity for you and your family…. Happy Navratri to you Sir.

Happy Navratri 2022 Messages to Boss

As the nine nights of Navratri arrive… it is the time to have fun and enjoy feast… it is the time to play dandiya raas and offer prayers to Maa Durga. May you and your family are blessed with happiness and glory. A very Happy Navratri and prosperous Durga Puja to you and your family.

I pray that may this festival of Navratri may be as bright as ever. I wish that may this Navratri make it a happier year for you by bringing joy, fame, health and wealth to you. Warm wishes to you and your family on the pious occasion of Navratri. Happy Navratri to you sir.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, my only wish for you on this festival is unmatched happiness and glory. May you are blessed with new opportunities to grow in life and moments of joy with your loved ones. Warm wishes to you on Durga Puja and Navratri to you.

May this Navratri put an end to all your problems and bring new light and happiness in your life. May Goddess Durga shower you with her choicest blessings and empower you to walk the path of success and prosperity. Sending best wishes to you and your family on Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2022 Quotes to Boss

I wish that the holy occasion of Navratri is a beautiful festive time for you and your loved one… Wishing you nine days of celebration, infinite days of happiness and success…. Sending best wishes on Navratri to you and your family.

On the pious occasion of Navratri, May Maa Durga shower you and your family with beautiful blessings. May her 9 blessings of Name, Fame, Happiness, Health, Wealth, Education, Happiness, Empowerment, Humanity and Devotion always help you prosper. Happy Navratri to you.

I wish that no negativity…no problem….no darkness can ruin your path to success. I wish that you are blessed with good fortune and love of people around you. I wish unmatched happiness and glory to you. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Chaitra Navratri.

I wish you Happy Happy Navratri and I also pray Goddess Durga to bless you with prosperity. I wish that you may find all the happiness and delights of life. I wish that may all your dreams come true. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious occasion. Very Happy Navratri to you.

Happy Navratri 2022 Whatsapp and Facebook Messages for Boss

I wish that Maa Durga empowers you with Name, Fame, Health, Happiness, Wealth and Success in your life….. Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones.

Surrender yourself in the lotus feet of Maa Durga and seek her blessings for a prosperous future…. Sending best wishes on Navratri to you and your family.

Maa Durga Wishes for Boss in Hindi

Jiski sharan mein hai saara jahan….. Jiske charno mein hai swarg yahan….. Aise Maata ki bhakti mein ho jayein leen….. Navratri ka tyohar le aaye aapke liye khushiyan sabhi.

Maa Durga, Maa Ambey, Maa Vaishno, Maa Chandi, Maa Sheetla, Maa Bhavani, Maa Jagdamba…. Shakti ke hain roop anek, naam anek…. Sab mil karein aapki manokamna purn.

Navratri ke is tyohar par… aasha hai ki aapka ghar parivar mekhe aur phale phule mata ke ashirwad se…. barse appke ghar mein devi ka pyar aur dular. Sada Maa ki kripa aur pratap aap par bana rahe. Apke aur apke priya jano ko Navratri ki hardik badhaiyan.

