Navratri 2022 Wishes for Girlfriend: The festival of Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the country. On this occasion, Mother Durga is seated in every house and her devotees keep fasting and worship for nine days. Durga Puja pandals are decorated at many places.

When the festival of Navratri begins, people send messages of Navratri greetings to their acquaintances and relatives. In this way, you can also send congratulatory messages of Navratri to your friends and relatives through messages.

Navratri 2022 Messages for Girlfriend

Wishing you a bright and happy Navratri full of joy and goodness, feast and celebrations…. May Maa Durga come into your life and bless it forever….. A very Happy Navratri to you.

May your home is full of brightness and celebrations and your heart is full of happiness and hopes…. May you enjoy the nine nights of dandiya raas…. Happy Navratri my dear.

I wish that MATA bless you with the best of happiness, health and prosperity on the pious occasion of Navratri…. May you are showered with Yash, Dhan and Samridhi…. Happy Navratri to you.

With all my heart, I ask Maa Durga to always guide you and keep you safe, to always help your succeed in your life and fill your heart with joy….. Sending my best wishes on Navratri.

I hope that this Navratri bring you good luck and choicest blessings of Maa Durga, Sarasvati and Laxmi so that you have a beautiful year ahead….. Happy Navratri to my sweet girlfriend.

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes in Hindi

Maa Ambey sada banayein rakhein apne bhakton pe apna haath….. Sada dein har kathinayi mein unka saath…. Navratri ke ye nau din aapke Jeevan mein bhar dein naye rang.

Jiske sir par MAATA ka hai haath, use darne ki kya hai baat…. Navratri mein saath karein Maa ki puja aur payein unka dher saara pyaar….. Navratri ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

Navratri ke avsar par yehi prarthna hai Mata se ki bhar dein tumhara Jeevan har Khushi se, har unnati se aur sada rakhein tumhara khayal….. Navratri ki dhero shubh kamnayein.

Navratri ke shubh asvar par dher saari badhiyan….. Maa Durga aapke Jeevan mein nayi umang layein aur apne ashirvad se aapko unnati dein…… Happy Navratri 2022.

Maa Durga ke ashirvad se aapki zindagi sukh aur samridh ho….. Unke saath se aapke Jeevan mein nayi Roshni aur nayi kamiyabi aaye…… Navratri ki bahut badhaiyan.

Navratri Whatsapp Status and Facebook Messages

May you enjoy Dandiya Raas and lots of festivities on each of the nights of Navratri.

May the blessings of Maa Durga usher you!!!! Wishing you good health and happiness.

May your bhakti empower you with shakti….. Best wishes on Navratri to you.

I wish a beautiful year ahead for you…. A year blessed by Durga Maa, Sarasvati Maa, Laxmi Maa for a prosperous and positive year…… Wishing you Happy Navratri 2022.

Wishing you good fortune and heart full of happiness on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Read Also: Ram Navami 2022 Wishes for Friends

Connect With Us : Twitter | Facebook | Youtube