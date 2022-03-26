Navratri 2022 Messages to Customers: The festival of Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the country. On this occasion, Mother Durga is seated in every house and her devotees keep fasting and worship for nine days. Durga Puja pandals are decorated at many places.

When the festival of Navratri begins, people send messages of Navratri greetings to their acquaintances and relatives. In this way, you can also send congratulatory messages of Navratri to your friends and relatives through messages.

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes to Customers

We wish a very Happy Navratri festival to all our customers who are an integral part of our success story…. Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri to you and your family.

May our bond is always blessed by Mata and may we write many new stories together for a prosperous and successful future….. Warm wishes on Navratri to our clients.

May each and every night of Navratri bring more glory, more happiness and more success to you in all your future ventures….. Sending our best wishes for a prosperous Navratri festival to you and your loved ones.

Every sunrise is a message that darkness will end with light and every Navratri is a message that good always wins over evil….. Wishing you a prosperous and wonderful Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2022 Messages to Customers

May you are blessed with good fortune….. May there is positivity and new opportunities in your way….. May you have a zealous and fun-filled Navratri….. Happy Navratri to you.

She returns to her earthy abode and brings along blessings for all…. Let us celebrate this pious occasion and welcome the Goddess who will bring happiness and prosperity for all…. Happy Navratri 2022.

I wish that the occasion of Navratri is full of brightness and new opportunities for you….. I wish good fortune and prosperity come your way….. I wish a very Happy and blessed Navratri.

Navratri is the most auspicious time of the year to begin a good work and I start this day by sending best wishes to our clients for a wonderful year ahead…. Wishing you victory in every venture.

Navratri 2022 Greetings in Hindi

Ye Nav Ratriyan le kar aayein nayi khushiyan aur nayi samridhi….. Aage badhte chalein aur nayi uchaiyon ko chhute rahein….. Maa Durga se bass yehi hai prarthna.

Navratri ka tyohar lekar aaye aapke liye shubh samachar…. Har din aap unnati ki or agrasar hon…. Har din aapko nayi kamiyabi mile….. Yehi kaamna hai maa Durga se.

Jo karte hain ghor parishram, Maa Durga hamesha un par apni kripa drishti banakar chalti hai…. Jo har chonauti ka hans kar samna karte hain, Maa Durga hamesha unka dhyaan rakhti hai…. Navratri ki badhaiyan.

Jisne jeet liya apni bhakti aur apne karmo se Maa ka dil…. Usne hamesha hi paa li hai apni har manzil…. Maata de aapko ashirvad taki sukh aur samridhi sada rahe aapke saath….. Happy Navratri 2022.

