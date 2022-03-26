Navratri 2022 Messages to Boyfriend: The festival of Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the country. On this occasion, Mother Durga is seated in every house and her devotees keep fasting and worship for nine days. Durga Puja pandals are decorated at many places.

When the festival of Navratri begins, people send messages of Navratri greetings to their acquaintances and relatives. In this way, you can also send congratulatory messages of Navratri to your friends and relatives through messages.

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes to Boyfriend

May each and every night of these nine days fill your heart with happiness and life with garba raas and festivities…. Wishing you a joyous and vibrant Navratri my dear boyfriend.

Let us welcome Maa Durga into our lives with great enthusiasm and celebrations and seek her blessings for a life with each other….. Sending you best wishes on pious occasion of Navratri.

The best time of the year is here…… Festivities and feasts, celebrations and happiness….. I wish the best of the time with your loved ones….. I wish you Happy Navratri my dear.

I wish Durga Mata bless you with her choicest blessings and protect you from all the negativities by showering you with positivity and smiles…. Best wishes to you on Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2022 Messages to Boyfriend

I wish that your life is brighten with the brightness and vibrancy of Navratri…. I wish that each and every day of your life is blessed with smiles and hopes…. Happy Navratri to you.

May your days are filled with cheer….. May all your dreams become a reality…. May your life is full of new hopes….. May you are blessed with prosperity and success….. Warm wishes on Navratri.

Time for feast and fun has arrived….. Time for dandiya raas is here….. Let us seek blessings of Dura Maa for our happy and prosperous life….. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you.

From the bottom of my heart, I thank Maata for sending such a loving and caring boyfriend in my life and filling it with happiness and joy….. Best wishes on Navratri to you my dear.

Happy Navratri 2022 Messages For Whatsapp and Facebook

Navratri marks the new beginning and I wish that it is the best beginning for new opportunities in your life.

Brightness and positivity, celebration and feast….. Wishing you the best of Navratri and happiness.

May the positive energy of Maa Durga surround your life with new hope and prosperity…. Happy Navratri 2022.

May Durga Mata act as shield from problems in your life….. Wishing you a prosperous Navratri.

Navratri Wishes and Messages in Hindi for Boyfriends

Jagat ki paalan haar hai woh, karti apne bhakton se pyaar hain woh, mukti ka marg dikhati woh, kashtoh ko door bhagati woh…. Aisi Durga Maata ki Jai!!!! Navratri ki shubh kamnayein.

Jo kartein hain maata ki bhakti, unke Jeevan mein rehti apaar shakti….. Jo ho jaate hain bhakti mein leen, Maata mein ho jaate hain wo veleen….. Jai Ambey ki!!! Happy Navratri 2022.

Bana rahe hamesha tum par Laxmi ka haath, Saraswati ka saath aur Durga Maa ka pyaar…. Navratri ke paavan avsar par tum par barse sab deviyon ka Ashirwad.

Jis din ka humein kab se the intezar….. ho kar singh par savar Mata Rani aaye humare dwar…. Ho gayi ab wo iccha puri kyunki dene wali hain Mata dastak jald hi mere yaar….. Navratri ki badhiyan.

