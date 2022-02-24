Maha Shivratri 2022 Whatsapp Quotes: Mahashivratri… a day on which the Lord of Gods, Mahadev is worshipped. This time Mahashivratri is coming on 1st March. The Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month is celebrated as Mahashivratri.

On this day the world worships Bhole Baba. Fasting is observed. In the temples, the period of worship begins with Jalabhishek in the morning.

Maha Shivratri 2022 Whatsapp Status

May the blessings of Lord Shiva are always there to make this life a worthy one. Happy Maha Shivratri.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, I am sending you my warm greetings. May you are showered with the love of Lord Shiva.

Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone. May this day all your dreams come true with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Om Namah Shivay! May Lord Shiva is there to hold your hand when you lose sight and help you achieve your goals. Happy Shivratri to you.

Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone. May Lord Shiva is always there to guide us in our lives.

Maha Shivratri Whatsapp Status in English

May all your prayers are answered and you are bestowed with the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Let us celebrate the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri with our dear ones with fasting and festivities.

Lord Shiva always inspires us to be dedicated and focused in life. Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to all.

Happy Maha Shivratri Messages for Facebook

Om Namah Shivay!! Let us devote ourselves to worship Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri.

Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone. Let us devote ourselves in offering prayers to Lord Shiva for a happier life.

Those who worship Lord Shiva, for them the festival of Maha Shivratri is an occasion of celebration and devotion. Happy Maha Shivratri.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, I extend my warm wishes to all for a festival full of high spirits and beautiful blessings.

May Lord Shiva is always there to show you the right path in life and put an end to all your obstacles. Happy Maha Shivratri.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, may the beautiful blessings of Lord Shiva enlighten us and brighten our future.

Maha Shivratri Whatsapp Status in Hindi

Aaj din hai Shiv ki aradhan mein khud ko samarpit kar dene ka. Aaj din hai bhato ka aur Shiv ke prati unki bhakti ka. Maha Shivratri ki dhero badhai.

Maha Shivratri ki hardik badhai. Aao saath mein mil kar Shiv ki aradhna mein kho jayein aur unki bhakti ka aanand paayein.

Mubrak ho aapko Maha Shivratri ka yeh tyohar aur Shiv ji ka ashirvad barse aap par har din aur har saal.

Maha Shivratri Special Funny Status 2022

Warm wishes on Maha Shivratri to everyone. Today is not the day to ask for something from Lord Shiva but to gift him something from our side.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva are always there in our lives to make them a beautiful one. Happy Maha Shivratri.

A very Happy Maha Shivratri to all. Maha Shivratri is the occasion to celebrate and pray and have positivity around.

Maha Shivratri Special Status in English

Warm greetings on the occasion of Maha Shivratri to everyone. May this auspicious day we come together to offer our prayers and express our gratitude to Lord Shiva.

Offering ourselves to Lord Shiva is the most beautiful thing we can do to make this life meaningful. A very Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

May the celebrations of Maha Shivratri infuse us with high spirits to always do the right thing in life and stand for what is right. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri Quotes for Facebook

Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone. May there is positivity and goodness in our lives with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Let us celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri with everyone and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for a better tomorrow. Happy Maha Shivratri.

May Lord Shiva is always there to take care of us and guide us through the tough times. Happy Maha Shivratri.

May Lord Shiva Bless you Quotes in English

May the good vibes of Maha Shivratri stay with us forever and support us the in the good and bad times. Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone.

The celebrations of Maha Shivratri are incomplete if we do not enjoy bhang in prasand as we offer prayers to Lord Shiva. A very Happy Maha Shivratri to all.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, let us come together to offer ourselves to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone.

