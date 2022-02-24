Maha Shivratri 2022 Messages for Wife: Mahashivratri… a day on which the Lord of Gods, Mahadev is worshipped. This time Mahashivratri is coming on 1st March. The Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month is celebrated as Mahashivratri.

On this day the world worships Bhole Baba. Fasting is observed. In the temples, the period of worship begins with Jalabhishek in the morning.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Messages for Wife

I wish that our home and our lives are always blessed by Lord Shiva and we enjoy glorious and happy days together. Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to my wife.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, I pray to Lord Shiva to always keep you right by my side to make this life beautiful for me. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

I thank Lord Shiva for blessing me with the most caring and most loving wife who completes this life for me. Warm greetings on Maha Shivratri to you.

May Lord Shiva always shower you with his choicest blessings and fill this life with more happiness and prosperity for you. Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to my wife.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes for Wife

I have found not just a wife in you but also a friend and partner for life and for that I would like to thank Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri to you my dear.

Just like Shiva and Parvati, I wish we also stay bonded with love and happiness. May Lord Shiva is always there to bless our marriage. Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

On the occasion of Shivratri, I wish that our bond of marriage be blessed like the bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Om Namah Shivratri.

Wishing a very Happy Shivratri to my loving wife. I am truly thankful to Lord Shiva for blessing me with a loving and caring wife like you.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Quotes for Wife

I am sending warm wishes on Maha Shivratri to my loving wife. May there are more smiles and many opportunities for you in this coming year with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

A very Happy Maha Shivratri to my dearest wife. May Lord Shiva is always there to bless in each and every moment of your life.

As we celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri, I pray to Lord Shiva to always keep you safe and happy because you mean the world to me. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, I wish that our married life is as blessed as that of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

