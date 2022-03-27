Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes: The festival of Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the country. On this occasion, Mother Durga is seated in every house and her devotees keep fasting and worship for nine days. Durga Puja pandals are decorated at many places.

When the festival of Navratri begins, people send messages of Navratri greetings to their acquaintances and relatives. In this way, you can also send congratulatory messages of Navratri to your friends and relatives through messages.

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes

May the celebrations of Navratri infuse your life with unmatched energy and happiness. Warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri to you.

May the bright colors and high spirits of Navratri bless your year with success, prosperity and happiness. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you.

The celebrations of Navratri inspire us all to be happy in life and to be thankful for whatever we have been blessed with. Happy Navratri to you.

On the occasion of Navratri, I wish that all your sorrows come to an end and this festive occasion brings along new hope for you. Happy Navratri 2022.

Happy Navratri 2022 Messages

On the occasion of Navratri, I wish that Maa Durga take away all your problems and shower you with her choicest blessings for a wonderful year ahead…. Happy Navratri 2022.

May this Navratri you are blessed with dandiya celebrations to groove to and beautiful blessings of Maa Durga to bring you success and prosperity…. Warm wishes on Navratri.

May the wonderful occasion of Navratri be full of high spirits and bright colours, happiness and prosperity…. Wishing a cheerful and memorable Navratri to you.

May your home is blessed with the lotus feet of Maa Durga which bring into your life eternal happiness and smiles. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you.

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Greetings

On the occasion of Navratri, let us thank Maa Durga for always blessing us with whatever we have desired. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you.

The occasion of Navratri is all about enjoying the garba with our loved ones and fasting to please Maa and seek her love and blessings. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

May Maa Durga is always there to guide us through the difficult times of our lives. Warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri to you and your loved ones.

Till the time we have Maa Durga blessing us with her love and protection, we have nothing to fear in life. Happy Navratri to everyone.

Navratri 2022 Messages for Whatsapp and Facebook

Warm greetings on Navratri to you…. Wishing you nine days full of celebrations, feasts, fasts and dandiya that bring eternal joy and prosperity in your life.

May you be victorious in each and every challenge of your life, may you have the blessings of Ma Durga to fight all the negativities around you…. Happy Navratri to you.

Wishing a very Happy Navratri to everyone…. May you and your loved ones are always protected from the evil and surround you with goodness and happiness.

The most awaited time of the year is here…. May the bright colours and high spirits of Navratri stay with you forever to make this life a more beautiful for you…. Happy Navratri 2022.

Navratri Wishes Durga Puja for Friends

May Mata bless you on this pious occasion of Navratri and shower you with prosperity and growth….. Jai Maa Durga!!! Happy Navratri 2022.

You know you are stronger when you have the blessings of Maa Durga on you….. May you are always smiling and happy….. Best wishes on Navratri to you.

On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I wish that all your wishes come true by the grace of Maa Durga. Wishing a blessed Chaitra Navratri my dear.

The celebrations of Chaitra Navratri inspire us to be thankful to Maa Durga to always be thankful for all her love and blessings on us. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Messages for Girlfriend

On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I pray that Maa Durga is always there in our lives to brighten our dull days with her blessings. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Let us make it a memorable Chaitra Navratri by celebrating it with our friends and family and fasting and feasting together. Warm greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

Goddess Durga is the embodiment of courage and inspiration who has the power to put an end to all the evils…. May this Navratri bring you happiness and success.

May the advent of Maa Druga bring in your life a new hope, a new life….. Sending you warm wishes on the occasion of Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Wishes for Boyfriend

May each and every day of life is full of glory and happiness…. May there is brightness and success in your life….. Best wishes on the occasion of Navratri.

May Maa Durga is there with us holding our hands at each and every difficult step of our lives to protect us and keep us safe. Warm wishes on Chaitra Navratri.

Nava Durga has come in our lives to grace them with her power and strength….. Let us worship her and seek her blessings to become better persons….. Happy Navratri to you.

May the festive occasion of Navratri bring in your life good fortune and prosperity…. May there is positivity in your life….. Wishing you Happy Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Messages to Lover

With thoughts of Maa Durga on your mind, with her blessings in your life and with her love in your heart, you can have a successful life…. Happy Navratri 2022.

On the occasion of Navratri, may all your wishes come true…. May you find success in everything you do…. May you are always blessed.

May the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja bring in your life eternal joy and happiness for a brighter future and fortune… A very Happy Navratri to you.

May there is Samridhi, Yash, Dhan and Aishwarya in your life….. May all nine goddesses are always there to bless you….. Best wishes on Navratri to you.

Navratri Wishes Message to Employees

Let us seek blessings of Maa Durga on the occasion of Navratri for a prosperous and successful year….. Wishing you and your family a Happy Navratri.

On the occasion of Navratri, may all your wishes come true…. May you find success in everything you do…. May you are always blessed.

May each and every day of Navratri be full of great zeal and ethusisam…. May there is celebration of life and rituals….. A very Happy Navratri to you.

May the bright colors of Navratri bring into our lives high spirits and positivity. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Navratri to you my dear.

Navratri 2022 Wishes to Customers and Clients

May She is always to protect you and always shower you with the best of your blessings….. Sending best wishes on Navratri to you.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I wish you nine nights of happiness and glory, enjoyment and feast….. A very Happy Navratri to you.

May She is there to guide you in life, protect you from the bad times and give your strength and motivation in life…… Wishing you and your loved ones on the occasion of Navratri.

May the auspicious occasion of Navratri fill your life with new energy to face new challenges and grow with new opportunities…. Warm wishes on the occasion of Navratri.

Happy Navratri Messages and Quotes in Hindi

Maa ki Aradhana ka parv hai aaya….. saath mein dher saari khushiyan hai laya….. Bigde kaam ban jayange, yash aur samridhi se ghar aangan mehek jayenge….. Happy Navratri 2022.

Aao hum sab ho jayein taiyar, garbe ki aane wali hai raat…. Tan, Man aur Jeevan mein bhar jaaaygi nayi umang…. Aao sath milkar manayein Navrati sang sang.

Navratri ki shubh avsar par bhula do saare gum aur khushiyon se bhar lo apna mann…. Lekar ashirvad Mata ka Jeevan mein bhar lo naye rang….. Shubh Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Message for Grandmother

A very Happy Navratri to my dearest grandmother. May the nine goddesses shower you with the best of health, happiness and peace in life.

May the high spirits and vibrant energies of Navratri fill your heart with many more joys. A very Happy Navratri to you granny.

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Navratri to my dearest grandmother. May this season of festivals be full of joys and celebrations for you.

Navratri 2022 Wishes to Loved ones

Wishing a very Happy Navratri to my loved ones. May Maa Durga is always there to enlighten you with knowledge and wisdom.

Wishing you success and prosperity, happiness and good fortune on the occasion of Navratri. May you are blessed with new opportunities and success in life.

May each and every day of your life is showered with the blessings of Maa Durga. May you find happiness and peace in her devotion and presence. Happy Navratri 2022.

Shubh Navratri 2022 Messages to Family and Relatives

Dear friend, I wish you a happy and auspicious Navratri. I send beautiful gifts for you to celebrate the nine nights of worship of Goddess Durga with much fervour.

For my cousin, I send heartiest Navratri best wishes for you through this text. Let Goddess Durga shower Her choicest blessings of love and prosperity in your life forever.

To dear aunt, loving Navratri wishes for you along with gifts to celebrate the festival. I hope you are observing religious Navratri fast ad send delicacies for you to enjoy it more.

For dear friend, sending happy Navratri wishes for you through this text. I pray Goddess Durga to bless you with good luck and prosperity in your life to succeed always.

Shubh Navratri 2022 Wishes to Family and Relatives

To dear family, much love and happy Navratri wishes for all of you. I send beautiful gifts for all and hope the festivity days bring in prosperity in your homes.

For loving sister, sending shubh Navratri wishes with love. I wish the nine nights of Navratri bring in much happiness and prosperity in your life and you succeed in every task in life.

May each and every day and night of Navratri is blessed with high energies and amazing celebrations…. May you forget all your problems and indulge in the best of festivities with your loved ones…. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

To dear brother, happy Navratri wishes for you through this text. I send my love and beautiful latest gifts to celebrate the festival and hope you will love them.

Shubh Navratri 2022 Quotes to Family and Relatives

Navratri is the celebration of New Year…. It is the time to welcome new things in life…. May your life is full of happiness and smiles, health and prosperity, love and affection…. Sending best wishes to you on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

To loving friends through this text I wish you all a happy and prosperous Navratri. I hope you all enjoy the festival well and let the Goddess shower Her love and good blessings on you all.

My only wish on the occasion of Navratri is that Mata answers all your prayers and showers you with the best of everything in life…. May you grow to bloom and write your own story of success…. Warm wishes on Navratri to you.

Dearest cousin, happy and special Navratri wishes along with sweets for you. I hope you are enjoying the festival with pandal hopping to worship Goddess Durga and seek Her blessings.

