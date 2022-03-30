Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes to Brother: Every year on 13th April, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated with great pomp across the country. According to the Hindi calendar, the day of Baisakhi is known as the beginning of our Solar New Year.

On this occasion, people worship grains and thank God and nature in the joy of returning home after harvest. Although this festival is celebrated all over the country, it is known by different names everywhere. For example, it is known as Bihu in Assam, Naba Varsha in Bengal and Pooram Vishu in Kerala.

Baisakhi 2022 Wishes to Brother

Glory and success are what I wish for my dearest brother…. May the occasion of Baisakhi fill your heart and soul, life and dreams with great zeal.

I wish you the best of celebrations on the occasion of Baisakhi….. May you enjoy this festive day with enjoyment and celebrations.

May you be blessed with success in everything you do by Wahe Guru….. Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Baisakhi.

May all your hard work get paid…. May all your good deeds bring you best of the results….. On the occasion of Baisakhi, I wish you the best of success bhaiya.

To the most amazing brother, I wish a Vaisakhi full of celebrations, fun, dance and feasts….. May you enjoy this auspicious day with great spirits.

Baisakhi 2022 Wishes in Hindi

सुबह-सुबह उठ के हो जाओ फ्रेश, पहन लो आज सबसे अच्छा कोई ड्रेस,

दोस्तों के साथ अब चलो घूमने, बैसाखी की दो शुभकामनाएं जो आए सामने,

बैसाखी की लख लख बधाई।

दोस्तों के साथ अब चलो घूमने, बैसाखी की दो शुभकामनाएं जो आए सामने, बैसाखी की लख लख बधाई। बैसाखी आई, साथ में ढेर सारी खुशियां लाई, तो भंगड़ा पाओ, खुशी मनाओ,

मिलकर सब बंधु भाई. बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं।

मिलकर सब बंधु भाई. बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं। फूलों की महक, गेहूं की बलियान, तितलियों की रंगत,

अपनों का प्यार, सब को दिल से मुबारक हो बैसाखी का त्यौहार।

अपनों का प्यार, सब को दिल से मुबारक हो बैसाखी का त्यौहार। अन्नदाता की खुशहाली और समृद्धि के पर्व,

बैसाखी पर आप सभी को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं और बधाइयां।

बैसाखी पर आप सभी को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं और बधाइयां। खुशबु आपकी यारी की हमें महका जाती है, आपकी हर एक की हुई बात हमें बहका जाती है,

सांसें तो बहुत देर लगाती हैं आने-जाने में, हर सांस से पहले आपकी याद आ जाती है। बैसाखी मुबारक हो।

सांसें तो बहुत देर लगाती हैं आने-जाने में, हर सांस से पहले आपकी याद आ जाती है। बैसाखी मुबारक हो। सुनहरी धूप बरसात के बाद, थोड़ी सी खुशी हर बात के बाद,

उसी तरह हो मुबारक आप को, ये नयी सुबह कल रात के बाद। हैप्पी बैसाखी 2022