Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes for Employees: Every year on 13th April, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated with great pomp across the country. According to the Hindi calendar, the day of Baisakhi is known as the beginning of our Solar New Year.

On this occasion, people worship grains and thank God and nature in the joy of returning home after harvest. Although this festival is celebrated all over the country, it is known by different names everywhere. For example, it is known as Bihu in Assam, Naba Varsha in Bengal and Pooram Vishu in Kerala.

Baisakhi 2022 Wishes for Employees

Let us always remember the teachings of Wahe Guru to always stand for the right, to never give up….. Best wishes on Baisakhi to our staff.

May the festive occasion of Baisakhi bring along lots of happiness, prosperity and success for you and your loved ones…. Happy Baisakhi 2022 to all.

May Wahe Guru bless you with beautiful results for all the hard work that you have put in….. Wishing a blessed and happy Baisakhi to our employees.

You are our strength and you are our family….. Wishing a blessed and beautiful Baisakhi to all our employees…. May you enjoy this day with your loved ones.

On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, we are sending warm Baisakhi greetings to all our employees to wish them prosperity and success in life.

Baisakhi 2022 Wishes in Hindi

सुबह-सुबह उठ के हो जाओ फ्रेश, पहन लो आज सबसे अच्छा कोई ड्रेस,

दोस्तों के साथ अब चलो घूमने, बैसाखी की दो शुभकामनाएं जो आए सामने,

बैसाखी की लख लख बधाई।

बैसाखी आई, साथ में ढेर सारी खुशियां लाई, तो भंगड़ा पाओ, खुशी मनाओ,

मिलकर सब बंधु भाई. बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं।

फूलों की महक, गेहूं की बलियान, तितलियों की रंगत,

अपनों का प्यार, सब को दिल से मुबारक हो बैसाखी का त्यौहार।

अन्नदाता की खुशहाली और समृद्धि के पर्व,

बैसाखी पर आप सभी को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं और बधाइयां।

खुशबु आपकी यारी की हमें महका जाती है, आपकी हर एक की हुई बात हमें बहका जाती है,

सांसें तो बहुत देर लगाती हैं आने-जाने में, हर सांस से पहले आपकी याद आ जाती है। बैसाखी मुबारक हो।

सुनहरी धूप बरसात के बाद, थोड़ी सी खुशी हर बात के बाद,

उसी तरह हो मुबारक आप को, ये नयी सुबह कल रात के बाद। हैप्पी बैसाखी 2022

