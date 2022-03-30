Baisakhi Messages 2022 to Girlfriend or Wife: Every year on 13th April, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated with great pomp across the country. According to the Hindi calendar, the day of Baisakhi is known as the beginning of our Solar New Year.

On this occasion, people worship grains and thank God and nature in the joy of returning home after harvest. Although this festival is celebrated all over the country, it is known by different names everywhere. For example, it is known as Bihu in Assam, Naba Varsha in Bengal and Pooram Vishu in Kerala.

Baisakhi Wishes 2022 to Girlfriend or Wife

Let there be more fun with more Bhangra and more Gidda….. Let there be less tensions with only positivity surrounding us…. Wishing a very Happy Baisakhi 2022.

May the high spirits of Baisakhi surround us and bring good fortune to our lives…. May the celebrations of Baisakhi make it a beautiful year for us.

May there be only good times to treat you, only smiles to make you look beautiful, only joys to keep you young…. Wishing a very Happy Baisakhi to my wife.

To the most loving wife, who makes every day so special for me…. I wish the best of Baisakhi celebrations and eternal happiness to you on this wonderful occasion.

May you be blessed with success and glory, smiles and joy, fortune and fun on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi….. Happy Baisakhi to my girlfriend.

Baisakhi 2022 Wishes in Hindi

सुबह-सुबह उठ के हो जाओ फ्रेश, पहन लो आज सबसे अच्छा कोई ड्रेस,

दोस्तों के साथ अब चलो घूमने, बैसाखी की दो शुभकामनाएं जो आए सामने,

बैसाखी की लख लख बधाई।

बैसाखी आई, साथ में ढेर सारी खुशियां लाई, तो भंगड़ा पाओ, खुशी मनाओ,

मिलकर सब बंधु भाई. बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं।

फूलों की महक, गेहूं की बलियान, तितलियों की रंगत,

अपनों का प्यार, सब को दिल से मुबारक हो बैसाखी का त्यौहार।

अन्नदाता की खुशहाली और समृद्धि के पर्व,

बैसाखी पर आप सभी को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं और बधाइयां।

खुशबु आपकी यारी की हमें महका जाती है, आपकी हर एक की हुई बात हमें बहका जाती है,

सांसें तो बहुत देर लगाती हैं आने-जाने में, हर सांस से पहले आपकी याद आ जाती है। बैसाखी मुबारक हो।

सुनहरी धूप बरसात के बाद, थोड़ी सी खुशी हर बात के बाद,

उसी तरह हो मुबारक आप को, ये नयी सुबह कल रात के बाद। हैप्पी बैसाखी 2022

