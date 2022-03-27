Baisakhi 2022 Messages for Friends: Every year on 13th April, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated with great pomp across the country. According to the Hindi calendar, the day of Baisakhi is known as the beginning of our Solar New Year.

On this occasion, people worship grains and thank God and nature in the joy of returning home after harvest. Although this festival is celebrated all over the country, it is known by different names everywhere. For example, it is known as Bihu in Assam, Naba Varsha in Bengal and Pooram Vishu in Kerala.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes for Friends

I am really thankful to Wahe Guru for giving me a friend like you who is always there for me…. I wish you all the happiness and success on the occasion of Baisakhi.

I wish that you enjoy the best of Baisakhi this year with more smiles, more joy and less stress and tensions….. Wishing a very Happy Baisakhi to you.

May you dance to the beats of dhol, sing with the sweet koel and inhale the aroma of ripe wheat….. Wishing a blessed Baisakhi to my dearest friend.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Messages for Friends

On the occasion of Baisakhi I wish that Wahe guruji accepts all your good deeds and blesses you with goodness and joy…. Best wishes on Baisakhi to you.

May your Baisakhi be full of happiness and merriment….. May you enjoy this wonderful day with your loved ones…. Happy Baisakhi to you my friend.

Baisakhi 2022 Wishes in Hindi

सुबह-सुबह उठ के हो जाओ फ्रेश, पहन लो आज सबसे अच्छा कोई ड्रेस,

दोस्तों के साथ अब चलो घूमने, बैसाखी की दो शुभकामनाएं जो आए सामने,

बैसाखी की लख लख बधाई।

मिलकर सब बंधु भाई, बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं।

अपनों का प्यार, सब को दिल से मुबारक हो बैसाखी का त्यौहार।

बैसाखी पर आप सभी को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं और बधाइयां।

सांसें तो बहुत देर लगाती हैं आने-जाने में, हर सांस से पहले आपकी याद आ जाती है। बैसाखी मुबारक हो।

उसी तरह हो मुबारक आप को, ये नयी सुबह कल रात के बाद। हैप्पी बैसाखी 2022

