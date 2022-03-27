Baisakhi 2022 Mesaages to Loved Ones: Every year on 13th April, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated with great pomp across the country. According to the Hindi calendar, the day of Baisakhi is known as the beginning of our Solar New Year.

On this occasion people worship grains and thank God and nature in the joy of returning home after harvest. Although this festival is celebrated all over the country, it is known by different names everywhere. For example, it is known as Bihu in Assam, Naba Varsha in Bengal and Pooram Vishu in Kerala.

Baisakhi 2022 Messages in English

May Wahe Guru is always there to shower his love on you and to enlighten your soul. Warm wishes on Baisakhi to you.

May the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi fulfil all your desires and infuse your life with new hope. Wishing you a very Happy Baisakhi my dear.

Wishing you happy and blessed times with your loved ones. Wishing you a beautiful and memorable Baisakhi.

Baisakhi 2022 Wishes to Loved ones

May Waheguru fulfill all your dreams and fill your life with happiness and joy.

Wish you and your family a very happy Baisakhi. Celebrate well with your near and dear.

This Baisakhi should bring the sweetness of sugarcane, the scent of ripened wheat should bring lot of prosperity in your life.

On this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Waheguru should bless you with lot of blessings and happiness.

Vaisakhi 2022 Wishes Messages and Quotes In Hindi

Chalo yaaron nach lo gaa lo mere saath, aa gaya hai Baisakhi ka ye tyohar….. Masti mein jhumne ka, hasne aur khikkhilane ka….yehi samay hai sab kuch bhul kar saath mein jashn manane ka….. Baisakhi ki hardik badhaiyan.

Subah subah uth kar din shuru karo apna sheesh jhuka ka…. Baisakhi par karo dhanyavad bhagwan ko jinhone diya hai ashirvad aur pyar Annapurna ke saath….. chalo nache, gayein aur dhum machayein kyunki Baisakhi ka parv hai bahut khaas.

Jaise hai khilkhilati sunhari dhoop har barsaat ke baad….. jaise milti hai khushi har dukh bhare samay ke baad…… Mubarak ho aapko aur aapke parivar ko ye naya saal ek antaral ke baad….. Baisakhi ke tyohar ki hardik badhaiyan.

Meheke saundhi khushboo se aapka jeevan…. Lehlahati faslon si kamiyabi chume aapke kadam…. Yehi kamna hai Vaisakhi ke uplaksh mein ki aap manayein ye tyohar dher saari khushiyon ke sang…. Wishing you a very Happy Baisakhi 2022.

Aao saath milkar manayein Baisakhi ka ye tyohar….. Sir jhuka kar dhanyavad dein ishwar ko achi fasal ka aur hash ullas ka…. Samay aa gaya hai milkar khushi manane ka, kyunki Vaisakhi tyohar hai saath mein hasne gaane ka….. Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones.

Happy Vaisakhi 2022 Quotes

Baisakhi is the time to leave behind all your problems and enjoy this joyful time with the people you love…. It is the time for feast, time to dance to the tunes of happiness and thank God for each of his blessings….. Wishing you a very Happy Baisakhi my dear.

May Baisakhi bring along in your life amazing luck and wonderful prosperity….. May you are blessed with a year full of new opportunities and growth. I wish you and your loved ones a cheerful beginning to another year….. Warm wishes to you on the occasion of Baisakhi.

May this special occasion of Vaisakhi bring along lots of positivity and opportunities…. May you are blessed with new hopes and dreams… new strength and energy to chase them and be successful in life…. With lots of love, wish you a very Happy Baisakhi 2022.

I wish that Wahe Guru accept all your prayers and bless you with the energy to make your dreams a reality…..I wish that you have a year of happiness and success….. I wish you a very warm and wonderful Baisakhi blessed with new hope.

I express my heartiest warm wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi to you and your loved ones….. May this year marks the beginning of new times in your life…. May you are blessed with good fortune, good opportunities and great success….. Happy Vaisakhi to you.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Messages for WhatsApp & Facebook

May you are blessed with prosperity and joy, success and good fortune on this occasion of Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi to my Sikh sisters and brothers… May you are blessed with vibrant and color day of celebration.

Wishing you a fresh beginning of another year blessed with happiness and positivity…. Wishing you a very Happy Baisakhi 2022.

May this festival of harvest bring along more reasons to celebrate…. Warm wishes to you on Baisakhi…Have a zealous day of celebration.

Read Also: Ram Navami 2022 Wishes for Friends

Connect With Us : Twitter | Facebook | Youtube