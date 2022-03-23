April Fool Jokes for Girlfriend

April Fool Jokes for Girlfriend : Love is not just about romance, it is also about making your beloved laugh. Tease your girlfriend in a hilarious manner by wishing her April Fool 2022 in a funny way. Make 1st April 2022 special with the lovely cute April fool text messages that are just perfect to surprise her using Whatsapp. (मूर्ख दिवस की शुभकामनाएं)

Given below are some super fun sample April fool quotes and messages that you can send you girlfriend on this day and make her laugh. Use them to brighten up your day.

April Fool Jokes for Girlfriend

“You are the best, you are cool but above all you are a fool. Happy fool’s day”

“Cute, adorable, full of zeal, that’s not you, I was praising my kitten. Happy fool’s day”

“A fool praises himself, a Wise man praised the fool. Happy fool’s day”

“You have a sweet smile, a sweet voice. I tell sweet lies.”

“When I thought who is more lucky between us, I thought you are lucky and I was foolish. Happy fools day.”

April Fools Day Message for Girlfriend

Dear love, I would like you to join me for dinner at a nice restaurant tonight for candle-lit dinner as I want to say those three words to you… Pay The Bill…. HAHAHAHA

I have always loved you for your style, smile, eyes and beauty…. You are a wonderful person. You must also admit that I lie so smartly that you don’t even get to know…. What say???

You are so important for my existence, it is almost impossible to have a life without you. You are my life and I can feel you everywhere…. Don’t mind as I was talking about Oxygen!!!!

Hasino se rasme wafa nibhana aur dil lagana zindagi ki sabse badi bhool hai…. Jis din ye karein ikrar mohabbat ka…samajh jana janeman ki us din kuch aur nahin April fool hai.

Hum is kadar aapko hai chahte, ki ye dekh kar jal jaate duniya wale. Waise toh hum sabko ullu banate hain aur aap sabse khaas hain kyunki aap sabse jaldi Fool ban jaate hain.

These teasing funny messages promise to bring a smile on your girlfriend’s face. So don’t miss this date and wish her April food in style.

April Fool Jokes for Girlfriend

