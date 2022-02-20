Advance Happy Holi 2022 Messages: Holi is one of the major festivals of India which is celebrated in every religion. On this day everyone celebrates this festival of colors with their family and friends.

On this day we wish everyone a Happy Holi. That’s why we have brought the best Holi status for you. You can also send Holi wishes to your relatives and friends through WhatsApp and Facebook.

Advance Holi Wishes in English

Brightness of colours and happiness of hearts are what I wish for you on the occasion of Holi…. Best wishes on Holi in advance.

Holi is all about happiness and happy hearts, colours and water splashes…. Advance wishes on Holi to you my dear.

Happy Holi Wishes In Advance Images

Before you get busy with preparations for Holi, I am sending you my warm Holi wishes in advance for a wonderful celebration ahead.

I wish you a very vivacious and Happy Holi in advance…. Wishing you a colourful day full of happiness, love and smiles.

Happy Holi Messages in Advance

I wanted to be the first one to wish you and that’s why I am sending you Holi wishes in advance…. Enjoy this special day with love.

Red and yellow, green and pink….. I wish you all the colours to brighten the rainbow of your life…. Advance Holi wishes to you my dear.

Best Holi Wishes in Advance

I wish that colours of Holi spread in your life all the happiness and success in this world…. Happy Holi in advance to you.

Sending my love and best wishes on Holi…. May you enjoy this vivacious day with lots of love….. Advance Holi wishes to you.

Advance Happy Holi Messages in Hindi

Holi ka tyohar aane wala hai…. Sansar mein rang bikhrane wala hai….. Holi ka yeh din bhar de pyaar aur bahar apke har din mein.

Khushiyon aur rango se bhara ho aapka yeh din…. Holi ke tyohar par aapko advance wishes taki khub josh se manayein aap ye falgun ka din.

Funny Advance Holi Wishes, Messages



I want to put red on your cheeks, green on your nose and pink on your chin because it is Holi and it is perfect to look like a clown on this day…. Happy Holi wishes on advance.

I am sending you advance Holi wishes full of colours and laughter, smiles and jokes….. Enjoy this day in best of your spirits.

