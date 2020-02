India ranked 131st in assessing child rearing capacity of 180 countries: 180 देशों की बच्चों के पालन-पोषण की क्षमता का आकलन में भारत का 131वां स्थान

Indian slum dwelling children (L/R) Koko, Kushalaya, Partner, Muskan and Thapa share a meal donated by well-wishers at a roadside in Amritsar on June 1, 2009. Thousands of children earn their living in India through begging, these children earn Indian Rupees 25 to 50 (USD 0.53 - 1.06) each per day. AFP PHOTO/NARINDER NANU / AFP PHOTO / NARINDER NANU