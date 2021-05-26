Premium Bonds. An enjoyable solution to conserve, aided by the opportunity to win tax-free rewards each thirty days

Change to Premium Bonds

Please browse the key item information below before switching this take into account a young child under 16.

Key item information

NS&I Premium Bonds

Who are able to purchase and just how much

Anybody aged 16 or higher can purchase Bonds.

Purchase from ВЈ25 up to ВЈ50,000 in total.

No interest received. Rather, the attention price funds a prize that is monthly for tax-free awards.

All rewards are tax-free

Conditions for bonus re re re payment

No notice, no penalty

Apply and money in on line, by phone or by post

Some definitions explained

Tax-free implies that awards are exempt from British Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax.

Please ensure youвЂ™ve read our pamphlet which include the consumer agreement (terms and temperatures final) before using.

YouвЂ™ll need the information that is following hand:

your childвЂ™s NS&I quantity (whether they have one)

the sort of account theyвЂ™re switching from, and also the associated account or holderвЂ™s quantity.

Top your Premium Bonds

In the event that you have a free account with us, you’ll top it once you like.

Provide the following details to your bank:

Guide: you need to enter your ( or the young child’s) Premium Bonds holder’s quantity just ( maybe perhaps maybe maybe not your number that is NS&I your guide. You will find your holderвЂ™s quantity on your own relationship record or by logging in on the web. Be sure you go into the owner’s quantity precisely without having any hyphens, areas or stops that are full. Payee title: NS&I Account quantity: 11994808 code that is sort 08 31 15

You should be aged 16 or higher and purchasing Bonds for your self or even for a youngster under 16.

You or the son or daughter must curently have some Premium Bonds, and also you have to know your ( or the childвЂ™s) holderвЂ™s quantity.

Each investment needs to be at the least ВЈ25 plus in entire pounds.

The lender account needs to be a uk account in your title.

When purchasing by bank transfer, you may be confirming which you have actually read and accepted the present consumer contract.

Any transfers that will just just just take you throughout the ВЈ50,000 limitation shall be immediately refunded in complete to your money, so you could desire to look at your Premium Bonds stability before spending.

Please be aware that individuals try not https://besthookupwebsites.org/large-friends-review/ to accept re re re payment via Clearing home Automated Payment System (CHAPS).

You may receive a message saying ‘This account can’t be checked’ or something similar when you set up your payment. It doesn’t suggest the information you might be utilizing are incorrect but please always check them very very very very very carefully.

Topped up by bank transfer or standing purchase? YouвЂ™ll manage to begin to see the money in to your account in 2-3 business days

To learn more about topping up by bank transfer see our FAQs

Top up by debit card

Top your Premium Bonds using your debit card

