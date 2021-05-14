Campaign US’ 40 Over 40 honorees unveiled 40 Over 40 prizes returns for a 4th 12 months to commemorate the essential skilled and accom

Congratulations to all or any!
Campaign USвЂ™ 40 Over 40 prizes returns for the 4th 12 months to commemorate probably the most skilled and accomplished people changing adland.
The Campaign United States 40 Over 40 honors honor professionals for his or her noteworthy efforts across marketing, advertising, news, technology and communications вЂ“ from groundbreaking innovative work and head-turning innovations to outside-of-the-box thinking and award-winning promotions.
“Campaign US is excited to honor the senior skill paving the way in which in our industry. The people celebrated on this list have indicated innovation and leadership across all regions of advertising, marketing communications,” stated Campaign United States editor Alison Weissbrot.
Nominations had been judged by way of a panel composed of the editorial that is campaign also embellished industry leaders including Steve Williams, global COO of Essence; PJ Pereira, cofounder and innovative president of Pereira O’Dell; Heide Gardner, SVP, chief D&I officer of Interpublic Group; Mel Edwards, CEO of Wunderman Thompson; and Doug Melville, primary variety officer https://besthookupwebsites.org/colarspace-review/ of TBWA global.
The 2020 champions
Elaine Andrade
SVP, executive director that is creative Fullscreen
Nathy Aviram
Primary manufacturing officer, McCann Nyc
Kelly Bayett
Cofounder and director that is creative Barking Owl
Jeff Benjamin
Chief innovative officer, Tombras
Mary Caraccioli
CCO, Central Park Conservancy
Michelle Cardinal
CEO and cofounder, Rain the Growth Agency
David DeMuth
Josh Denberg
Founder and director that is creative Division of Labor
Craig Elimeliah
Executive director that is creative VMLY&R
Rob FitzGerald
President and COO, Empower
Jean Freeman
Principal and CEO, Zambezi
Kim Getty
Kelly Gillease
Jason Harris
Laura Janness
Founder and strategy that is chief, Lightning Orchard
Nadine Karp McHugh
Marcela Lay
Mind of Atlanta studio and VP, customer strategy, YML
Kate MacNevin
Chuck McBride
Founder and primary officer that is creative Cutwater
Andrew McKechnie
SVP, main officer that is creative Verizon
Steven Moy
Gary Mueller
Founder, provide advertising and handling partner/executive innovative manager, BVK
Susie Nam
Bill Oberlander
Cofounder and executive imaginative manager, Oberland
AndrГ©s OrdГіГ±ez
Chief officer that is creative FCB Chicago
James Orsini
Lena Petersen
Primary brand officer, MediaLink
Brian Phillips
CEO and cofounder, The Cellar
San Rahi
EVP, global brand name innovation, Sid Lee
Robin Raj
Founder, executive creative manager, Citizen Group
Erica Roberts
Executive innovative manager, Publicis NY
Danny Robinson
Chief client officer, The Martin Agency
Duryea Ruffins
Katy Saeger
Lisa Sherman
President and CEO, Ad Council
Stacy Taffet
VP, water profile, PepsiCo Beverages United States
Christine Villanueva
Chief brand and strategy officer, Walton Isaacson
