जय शाह के सामने कोई खड़ा नहीं हुआ, निर्विरोध चुने गए ICC चेयरमैन, लगातार दूसरी बार संभालेंगे जिम्मेदारी

नई दिल्ली. भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड यानी बीसीसीआई के पूर्व सचिव जय शाह को लगातार दूसरी बार अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) का चेयरमैन चुन लिया गया है. क्रिकेट की सर्वोच्च संस्था ने इसकी पुष्टि की है. बाली में हुई ICC की बोर्ड और समिति की बैठकों के दौरान इसकी आधिकारिक घोषणा की गई. ICC के निदेशकों ने जय शाह के नाम का प्रस्ताव रखा था.

ICC के मुताबिक, जय शाह को दूसरी बार यह जिम्मेदारी सौंपना उनके नेतृत्व पर बोर्ड के भरोसे को दर्शाता है. इससे क्रिकेट के एक अहम दौर में संस्था को स्थिर नेतृत्व मिलेगा. ICC का लक्ष्य दुनिया भर में क्रिकेट का विस्तार करना, फैंस की संख्या बढ़ाना और खेल की व्यावसायिक संभावनाओं को मजबूत करना है. लगातार दूसरी बार चेयरमैन चुने जाने पर जय शाह ने बोर्ड का आभार जताया. उन्होंने कहा कि ICC का नेतृत्व करना उनके लिए सम्मान के साथ-साथ बड़ी जिम्मेदारी भी है. उन्होंने क्रिकेट के लिए आने वाले समय को बेहद रोमांचक बताया. खासतौर पर लॉस एंजिल्स 2028 ओलंपिक (LA28) में क्रिकेट की वापसी को उन्होंने एक बड़ा अवसर बताया.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali.

This decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said:

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

“Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

More: https://t.co/Xs4sidFvOU

— ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2026