जय शाह के सामने कोई खड़ा नहीं हुआ, निर्विरोध चुने गए ICC चेयरमैन, लगातार दूसरी बार संभालेंगे जिम्मेदारी

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Viplove Kumar
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जय शाह को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) का लगातार दूसरी बार चेयरमैन नियुक्त किया गया है. क्रिकेट की सर्वोच्च संस्था ने इसकी पुष्टि की है.

नई दिल्ली. भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड यानी बीसीसीआई के पूर्व सचिव जय शाह को लगातार दूसरी बार अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) का चेयरमैन चुन लिया गया है. क्रिकेट की सर्वोच्च संस्था ने इसकी पुष्टि की है. बाली में हुई ICC की बोर्ड और समिति की बैठकों के दौरान इसकी आधिकारिक घोषणा की गई. ICC के निदेशकों ने जय शाह के नाम का प्रस्ताव रखा था.

ICC के मुताबिक, जय शाह को दूसरी बार यह जिम्मेदारी सौंपना उनके नेतृत्व पर बोर्ड के भरोसे को दर्शाता है. इससे क्रिकेट के एक अहम दौर में संस्था को स्थिर नेतृत्व मिलेगा. ICC का लक्ष्य दुनिया भर में क्रिकेट का विस्तार करना, फैंस की संख्या बढ़ाना और खेल की व्यावसायिक संभावनाओं को मजबूत करना है. लगातार दूसरी बार चेयरमैन चुने जाने पर जय शाह ने बोर्ड का आभार जताया. उन्होंने कहा कि ICC का नेतृत्व करना उनके लिए सम्मान के साथ-साथ बड़ी जिम्मेदारी भी है. उन्होंने क्रिकेट के लिए आने वाले समय को बेहद रोमांचक बताया. खासतौर पर लॉस एंजिल्स 2028 ओलंपिक (LA28) में क्रिकेट की वापसी को उन्होंने एक बड़ा अवसर बताया.


ICC की ओर से जारी बयान में जय शाह ने कहा, “ICC बोर्ड ने मुझ पर जो भरोसा जताया है, उससे मैं बेहद सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं. मैं सभी निदेशकों के निरंतर समर्थन और विश्वास के लिए उनका आभारी हूं. ICC चेयरमैन के रूप में काम करना मेरे लिए सम्मान और जिम्मेदारी दोनों है. मैं दुनिया भर में क्रिकेट के हितों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए अपने सभी सदस्यों के साथ मिलकर काम करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हूं.”

ओलंपिक में क्रिकेट की वापसी पर फोकस

BCCI के सचिव रह चुके जय शाह ने कहा ICC का काम सिर्फ सफल टूर्नामेंट आयोजित करने तक सीमित नहीं है. संस्था का लक्ष्य क्रिकेट के लिए एक मजबूत और टिकाऊ भविष्य तैयार करना है. इसमें खिलाड़ियों, फैंस और व्यावसायिक भागीदारों के हितों को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी. जय शाह ने कहा, “हम अपने खेल के इतिहास के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण और रोमांचक दौर में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं. लॉस एंजिल्स 2028 ओलंपिक में क्रिकेट की वापसी नए दर्शकों तक पहुंचने और खिलाड़ियों व प्रशंसकों की नई पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करने का शानदार अवसर है.”

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