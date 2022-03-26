Navratri 2022 Messages For Mother: The festival of Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the country. On this occasion, Mother Durga is seated in every house and her devotees keep fasting and worship for nine days. Durga Puja pandals are decorated at many places.

When the festival of Navratri begins, people send messages of Navratri greetings to their acquaintances and relatives. In this way, you can also send congratulatory messages of Navratri to your friends and relatives through messages.

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes For Mother

I wish you busy nine days in the service of Durga Maa…… I wish you a colouful festive time….. Best wishes to you on Navratri to you Mom…..Always keep smiling.

I wish that Goddess Durga is always there to protect you from all problems in life…..May this Navratri be full of happiness and good health for you….. Happy Navratri to you mom.

May Mata bless you on the pious occasion of Navratri and give you Dhan and Samridhi, Yash and Aishwarya….. Sending my best wishes on Navratri to you mother.

May the celebrations of Navratri of brighten the coming year for you and shower you only the best of happiness and joy….. Warm wishes on Navratri to the best mom.

On the occasion of Navratri, I wish that this festive season for you become the happiest season for you….. Wishing you laughter and smiles, health and happiness, prosperity and success…. Happy Navratri Mom.

Happy Navratri 2022 Messages in Hindi

Jai Mata di boliye aur apne ghar ke dwar kholiye….. Aane wali hain mata apme ghar sansar aur lekar aane wali hain khushiyon ka bhandar….. Navratri ki dhero badhaiyan.

Jiske sir par hai Maa Durga ka haath….. Jiske dil mein Maa Sarasvati karti hain vaas….. Aise meri pyaar Maa hai aur aaj usko Navratri ki bahut badhai.

Maata ke charano mein sukh aur sansar hai….. Maata ke charnon mein khushiyan apram paar hai….. Navratri ki shubh avsar par aapko dher saari badhaiyan.

Aasha hai ki maata ki kripa sada aap bar barse aur aapka Jeevan nayi khushiyon aur aashaon se bhar de….. Navrati ki mauke par bahut saari badhaiyan Mom.

Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad….dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad…. Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan…. Navratri ki shubh kamnayein.

Happy Navratri 2022 Quotes For Mother

Sending my best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri….. Wishing you a joyous and prosperity…… May you find good health and happiness in blessings of Maa Durga.

Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati….. Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri to you Mom….. Have a blessed Navratri.

I hope that on the pious occasion of Navratri you are blessed with good health and prosperity….. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to my dearest mother.

Let us dance to the tunes of captivating beats of songs, let us welcome the pious feet of Maa Durga in our lives…. Let us celebrate the nine nights of Navratri.

The time for celebration has come…. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you mom….. Let us celebrate this Navratri with euphoria and zest to welcome good times.

Navratri 2022 Message for Grandmother

May the high spirits and vibrant energies of Navratri fill your heart with many more joys. A very Happy Navratri to you granny.

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Navratri to my dearest grandmother. May this season of festivals be full of joys and celebrations for you.

A very Happy Navratri to my dearest grandmother. May the nine goddesses shower you with the best of health, happiness and peace in life.

Read Also: Ram Navami 2022 Wishes for Friends

Connect With Us : Twitter | Facebook | Youtube