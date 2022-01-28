World Leprosy Day 2022 Wishes: World Leprosy Day is observed every year on 30 January. The main purpose of celebrating it is to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi the priest of truth and non-violence, on his death anniversary and to make people aware of leprosy. Raul Foleiro started celebrating Leprosy Day in 1954. He dedicated this day to Gandhiji.
World Leprosy Eradication Day 2022 Wishes
- Let us promise to completely eradicate this disease from the face of the planet as we celebrate World Leprosy Eradication Day.
- Never hate the person suffering from leprosy but hate this disease….. Wishing a Happy World Leprosy Eradication Day to you.
- I wish for a happier and healthier world free from leprosy on the occasion of World Leprosy Eradication Day.
World Leprosy Day 2022 Messages
- Warm wishes on World Leprosy Day to you. May one day we are able to put an end to this disease that has taken so many lives.
- Wishing a very Happy World Leprosy Day to everyone. Leprosy is something we need to fight with together to make this world a healthier place to live.
- On the occasion of World Leprosy Day, we must join our hands to fight against this disease that is a threat to humans.
World Leprosy Eradication Day 2022 Quotes
- It takes constant efforts against the disease to completely eradicate it…. Let us work harder to have a world free from leprosy.
- Leprosy is surely a challenge for mankind and together we can face it with greater strength…. Happy World Leprosy Eradication Day.
- Even the smallest of the steps against leprosy can be of great value….. Happy World Leprosy Eradication Day.
World Leprosy Eradication Day 2022 Greeting Pictures Messages
- Let us make celebrations of World Leprosy Eradication Day more meaningful for everyone… Let us fight against this monster by joining hands.
- I dream of a world which is free from leprosy and other such diseases on the special occasion of World Leprosy Eradication Day.
- Together we have the power to fight the toughest challenges, together we can eradicate leprosy…. Happy World Leprosy Eradication Day.
Catchy Slogans for leprosy Eradication Day 2022
- An end to leprosy can be put only if all of us work in synergy…. Only if we never give up on this disease.
- World Leprosy Eradication Day is a reminder to always keep fighting against this monstrous disease.
- The person suffering from leprosy deserves your love…. It is the disease that deserves your hatred.
