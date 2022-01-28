World Leprosy Day 2022 Wishes: World Leprosy Day is observed every year on 30 January. The main purpose of celebrating it is to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi the priest of truth and non-violence, on his death anniversary and to make people aware of leprosy. Raul Foleiro started celebrating Leprosy Day in 1954. He dedicated this day to Gandhiji.

World Leprosy Eradication Day 2022 Wishes

Let us promise to completely eradicate this disease from the face of the planet as we celebrate World Leprosy Eradication Day.

Never hate the person suffering from leprosy but hate this disease….. Wishing a Happy World Leprosy Eradication Day to you.

I wish for a happier and healthier world free from leprosy on the occasion of World Leprosy Eradication Day.

World Leprosy Day 2022 Messages

Warm wishes on World Leprosy Day to you. May one day we are able to put an end to this disease that has taken so many lives.

Wishing a very Happy World Leprosy Day to everyone. Leprosy is something we need to fight with together to make this world a healthier place to live.

On the occasion of World Leprosy Day, we must join our hands to fight against this disease that is a threat to humans.

World Leprosy Eradication Day 2022 Quotes

It takes constant efforts against the disease to completely eradicate it…. Let us work harder to have a world free from leprosy.

Leprosy is surely a challenge for mankind and together we can face it with greater strength…. Happy World Leprosy Eradication Day.

Even the smallest of the steps against leprosy can be of great value….. Happy World Leprosy Eradication Day.

World Leprosy Eradication Day 2022 Greeting Pictures Messages

Let us make celebrations of World Leprosy Eradication Day more meaningful for everyone… Let us fight against this monster by joining hands.

I dream of a world which is free from leprosy and other such diseases on the special occasion of World Leprosy Eradication Day.

Together we have the power to fight the toughest challenges, together we can eradicate leprosy…. Happy World Leprosy Eradication Day.

Catchy Slogans for leprosy Eradication Day 2022

An end to leprosy can be put only if all of us work in synergy…. Only if we never give up on this disease.

World Leprosy Eradication Day is a reminder to always keep fighting against this monstrous disease.

The person suffering from leprosy deserves your love…. It is the disease that deserves your hatred.

