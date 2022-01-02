Unique Happy Lohri Slogans 2022: Lohri is a popular festival that is celebrated on 13th Jan every year just before the day of Makar Sankranti. It is believed to be a symbol of a new beginning and celebrated at the end of peak winter. Few days before people start the preparation of the Lohri celebration.

Rewari, peanuts, popcorn, etc. are eaten with joy around the bonfire. Sitting around the bonfire, people share Lohri’s wishes with their dear ones and wish them a great year ahead. If you are also searching for some Lohri and Makar Sankranti wishes that will make this Lohri special and cheerful. Here we have the best collection of Happy Lohri Shayari, wishes, messages, greetings, and quotes.

Unique Happy Lohri Slogans 2022 in English

Lohri is the celebration of life.

May this Lohri bring you peace and happiness.

Wishing you a Lohri blessed with joy and prosperity.

Lohri is the time of festivities and feasts to enjoy.

The chill of winter is over as Lohri is here. Happy Lohri to you.

It is the beautiful festive time which marks a beautiful start to the year. Happy Lohri.

The warmth and celebrations of Lohri infuse us with high spirits.

Lohri is the time to spend with your loved ones.

Lohri is all about thanking God for his blessings and love.

Lohri gives us another reason to reconnect with our family and friends.

Unique lines on Lohri festival in English

Lohri has the power to infuse our souls with love and strength to face tough times.

Let us have Lohri celebrations wherein we forget all our problems and troubles.

Lohri is about smiles and good times, it is about spending time with the ones you love.

The high spirits and positivity of Lohri keep us motivated throughout the year.

Lohri puts an end to all the negativities surrounding us.

Lohri is the perfect way to have a zealous start to the year ahead.

Lohri celebrates life, it celebrates problems and their solutions.

Lohri adds warmth to hearts and flavors to life.

Happy Lohri Best Quotes

The celebrations of Lohri remind us that it is a fresh start.

There is something magical about Lohri that fills our hearts with happiness and goodness.

Lohri is a perfect mix of feasts, fun and festivities put together. Wishing you Happy Lohri.

Let us paint the town red to make it the most memorable and zealous Lohri.

If you have your family and friends by your side as you celebrate Lohri, you are truly.

The celebrations of Lohri fill our hearts with inspiration and infuse our souls with happiness.

