National Youth Day Messages 2022 : India is a country of youth and to celebrate the youth power, National Youth Day is celebrated on 12 January every year. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is also celebrated on this day. In 1984, it was announced by the Government of India to celebrate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti as National Youth Day.

The main objective of this day is to make the youth of the country aware of the ideals and ideas of Swami Vivekananda, the great social reformer, thinker and philosopher of India. So that they can incorporate his ideals, thoughts and inspirational things in their life. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti i.e. National Youth Day is a special day dedicated to all the youth of the country.

That’s why the youth celebrates this day in a special way. On this special occasion, you can wish everyone a Happy National Youth Day by sending these wonderful Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings, Images through social media.

National Youth Day Greetings

Youth must always be empowered with freedom but along with sense of responsibility….. Have a Happy National Youth Day.

The nation which has young population is certainly the most resourceful nation…. Wishing a very Happy National Youth Day to all the young brains.

Make the best of your youth days because they are never going to come back…. Enjoy this time but also be responsible and hard working.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Wishes Quotes Messages 2022

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, let us promise ourselves to follow his footsteps for a better life. Warm wishes on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

The occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti reminds us all that there is so much to learn from someone like Swami Vivekananda. Happy Swami Vivekananda Jayanti to you.

We can bring about the most beautiful change in our lives if we follow the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. Warm greetings on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti to all.

Youth Empowerment Slogans and Sayings

Youth is what defines the future of the country and therefore, youth is what we must always focus on. Happy Youth Empowerment Day.

Without empowering the youth of our country, we can not think about progressing and growing. Warm greetings on Youth Empowerment Day.

The only way to have the world change for good is by empowering the youth. Wishing a very Happy Youth Empowerment Day.

National Youth Day 2022 Wishes Messages

To the heroes of tomorrow, to the energies that will define the future…. Wishing a very warm and Happy National Youth Day to you.

The future of a nation depends upon the youth of the country….. Best wishes on National Youth Day to the young brains and minds of our nation.

It is your energy, your thought and your karma that will define the tomorrow….. May you shine bright…. Happy National Youth Day.

Youth Day Whatsapp Status Messages

Warm wishes on Youth Day. Youth is the symbol of high energies and great soul, they are a symbol of new hope and new dreams, the are the future for a country.

Youth of a country defines its fate. On the occasion of Youth Day, let us pray that our youth is always positive and full of energies.

Youth is the future and also the blessing for any country. They must be handled with care because they are ones who define and design the future.

Youth Quotes by Swami Vivekananda

Youth is the best time of life and what you make of this time will decide the course of life for you.

Anything that makes you feel weak in any way, reject it as poison.

A frank and brave, clean-hearted and courageous youth is what a country needs for a stronger foundation and future.

Swami Vivekananda Quotes on Youth in Hindi

Ek desh ka bhavishya uske nau jawano ke haath mein hai. Agar wo sahasi hain, karmath hain aur saaf dil hain toh desh ka bhavishya acha hai.

Humare aane wala kal humare nau jawano par nirhar karta hai aur unke karmo par nirbhar karta hai.

Jo bhi aapko neeche kheenchta hai, aapko kamzor banata hai, aap usko apne Jeevan se tyaag dein.

Inspirational National Youth Day Quotes

The duty of the youth is to be responsible towards themselves, their families, society and the nation.

Youth is young and has no age…. They have unmatched energy and zeal…. They have the power to bring the change.

The future of a nation is defined by the youth population…. Country with youth has the best resource to grow.

Happy National Youth Day Messages

The best resource that a nation can have to grow is YOUTH….. Cheers to the young energies and young minds on National Youth Day.

National Youth Day reminds us that we must always value the young energy of the country because they will make the future.

If you are young then you have everything in your favour, so make the best use of the time…. Best wishes on National Youth Day.

National Youth Day Slogans

The youth has the power to challenge the issues in the society.

The energy of the youth is unmatched and has the potential to bring the change.

Make the optimum utilization of youth for a prosperous tomorrow.

National Youth Day Slogans in Hindi

Yuva Shakti ki shakti sabse ala gaur tez hai…. Uska samman kein.

Bhagyashali hai wo desh jismein yuva shakti ka vaas hai.

Har mushkil aasan hai, jis desh mein bhagwan ke saath yuva ka aavas hai.

Motivational Message for Youth

Problems and opportunities are a part of our lives and we must face them both with a positive mind.

The energy and dreams of youth have the power to empower the future. Stay positive and stay happy.

If the energies of youth are put in the right direction, there is nothing more a country would need to progress and prosper.

