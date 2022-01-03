Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes for Family or Friends: Makar Sankranti is an auspicious Hindu festival, which originated from Gujarat. It is celebrated every year in the month of January with great enthusiasm. On this day the sun transits into the zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn) which means the end of winters and the beginning of longer days.

Makar Sankranti has a meaning where Capricorn and Sankranti mean transit of the Sun. According to Hinduism, some people believe starting new work on this day is auspicious and fruitful. It is celebrated throughout the country and has various names in different states such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Magh in Assam.

People celebrate this festival by get-together on rooftops with their family and friends and engage in friendly kite-flying competitions. People give blessings to their loved ones by sending happy Makar Sankranti wishes. You can also wish your family and friends by putting Makar Sankranti status on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes for Family or Friends

Wish you happiness, joy and prosperity. May you flourish and prosper in life. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family.

Celebrate this festival with happiness and joy with your family and friends with a lavish feast and kites flying high.

May the light of the Sun show you the path of prosperity and bring health, wealth, and happiness in your family.

Celebrate this Makar Sankranti with your family and friends by giving a feast with new crops, sweets and milk. Happy Makar sankranti to you and your family.

Sending you loads of best wishes and happiness on the festival of Makar Sankranti 2022.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Messages for Family or Friends

I wish that this harvest season infuses you with more energy, more happiness and more joy to work harder to achieve your goals…. To be more prosperous and more famous… Wishing you the best of the year…. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti my dear friend.

I pray to God that the goodness of the rising sun of Makar Sankranti brings along new dreams, new happiness and new life so that you can write a new story of success…. May this harvest season become a season of your success too… Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

I wish you and your family a very prosperous and Happy Makar Sankranti blessed with a new reason to be happy… new energies to accomplish your goals…May this festival of harvest bless you and your loved ones with eternal joy and peace…..Happy Makar Sankranti.

I pray to God that this harvest season bless your life with the best rays of new hope and new energy…… May there be a brightness of positivity, joy and fervor which stays with you in every moment of this year….. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I wish that the sun is always smiling at you, giving you courage to move ahead, motivating you to never give up to challenges and blessing you with success as fruits of your hard work…. Sending warm wishes to you on Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Quotes for Family or Friends

May the day of Makar Sankranti be brightened with the sun shining brighter with new hopes… May the sky be filled with colorful kites and your life is filled with abundant joy and happiness…. With lots of love and warmth, I wish you a wonderful Happy Makar Sankranti.

May the bright rays of sun empower you with more courage and vigor…. To achieve the impossible…. To transform your dreams into reality….. To bend the circumstances in your favor…. To be positive and successful…. Warm wishes to you on Makar Sankranti.

Sending the best wishes on Makar Sankranti to my dearest friend…. I wish that this harvest season puts an end to all your problems with new rays of hope and positivity…. May you also rewarded for your hard work and dedication….. Happy Makar Sankranti to you my dear.

As we celebrate this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, I wish that your life is blessed with love… I wish you are showered with choicest blessings of God… I pray that you are always smiling and successful….. Wishing you a cheerful and wonderful Happy Makar Sankranti.

Sending you best wishes on the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti wrapped with love and warmth…. May this amazing day bring in your life the most beautiful days filled with eternal joy and prosperity…. May you be blessed with nothing but the best…. God bless you.

Read Also: Happy Lohri 2022 Messages in Advance

Read Also: Happy Uttarayan Wishes 2022

Read Also: Indian Army Day Messages 2022

Connect With Us:- Twitter Facebook