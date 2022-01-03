Lohri Messages 2022 for Whatsapp Facebook: Lohri is a popular festival which is celebrated every year on 13th January just before Makar Sankranti. It is considered a symbol of a new beginning and is celebrated at the end of peak winters. People start preparing for the Lohri festival a few days in advance.

Revdi, peanuts, popcorn etc. are eaten with pleasure around the bonfire. Sitting around the bonfire, people share the wishes of Lohri with their loved ones and wish them for the coming year. If you are also searching for Happy Lohri and Makar Sankranti wishes then we have the best collection of Happy Lohri Wishes, Messages, Greetings and Quotes.

Lohri Messages for Whatsapp and Facebook (Happy Lohri Messages 2022 for Whatsapp Facebook)

May all your problems come to an end and the best of the opportunities come your way….. A very Happy Lohri to you.

On the pious occasion of Lohri, I wish you strength to work hard and exceptional success to make it a wonderful year for you.

Sending lots of love and warm hugs on Lohri…. May you are blessed with unmatched happiness and joy.

Happy Lohri Message Status in Hindi (Happy Lohri Messages 2022 for Whatsapp Facebook)

Bhangre se jame rang aur apno ka ho sang….. Lohri ka tyohar bana de ye saal aapke liye har lihaaz se khas.

Gana aur bajana, hasna aur hasana…. Lohri ka din bhara ho khushiyon aur masti se…. Mubarak ho ye din aapko aur aapke parivar ko.

Lohri ka paavan tyohar sang le kar aaye agni ki garmas, gud ki mithas aur apno ka bahut saara pyaar….. Lohri ki dhero badhaiyan.

Lohri Whatsapp Messages (Happy Lohri Messages 2022 for Whatsapp Facebook)

May there is peace, prosperity and happiness surrounding you. Warm wishes on Lohri.

May the celebrations of Lohri be full of high spirits and vibrancy for you. Happy Lohri.

Wishing everyone a Lohri blessed with happiness and celebrations. Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri Whatsapp Status 2022

A very Happy Lohri to you. Let us make this Lohri a high-spirited festival with loved ones.

Lohri is all about expressing our gratitude to the Almighty for the blessings. Happy Lohri.

Let us celebrate the festival of Lohri with our loved ones to create beautiful memories.

Happy Lohri Status for Whatsapp

May the sweetness of jaggery fill your coming year with many sweet moments to make it a wonderful year….. Happy Lohri to you.

Let us come together to enjoy some singing and dancing around the fire and have a feast….. Best wishes on Lohri to you.

Lohri is the time to have some good times with family and friends…. Have some enjoyment and fun…. Wishing you a wonderful time with your loved ones on Lohri.

Read Also: Indian Army Day Messages 2022

Read Also : Human Rights Day Messages 2021

Connect With Us:- Twitter Facebook