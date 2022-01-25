International Customs Day 2022 Wishes: International Customs Day is celebrated every year on 26 January all over the world. It was announced by the World Customs Organization to celebrate this day on 26 January to improve the status of customs organizations all over the world.

The first Custom Day was celebrated on 26 January 1953. If you are searching for International Customs Day quotes to share, then we are here with “Happy International Customs Day 2022 Quotes & Images to Share” which you can share with your friends, relatives and loved ones.