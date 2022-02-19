Holi 2022 Wishes for Lovers: Holi is one of the major festivals of India which is celebrated in every religion. On this day everyone celebrates this festival of colors with their family and friends.

On this day we wish everyone a Happy Holi. That’s why we have brought the best Holi status for you. You can also send Holi wishes to your relatives and friends through WhatsApp and Facebook.

Holi 2022 Wishes for Lovers

A beautiful butterfly carries a message from the rainbow, just to inform me, there is no one like you in the world. You are the color of my life and you are the reason for my breathing. I made a colorful dream just for you. I love you and happy holi.

On this auspicious occasion of Holi, let us come together and splash each other with vibrant colors and have a great time together. Sending warm wishes to you. Happy Holi 2022.

Splashing on you the red color for romance, pink for love and yellow for our compatibility. Happy Holi love.

I know we are not together to celebrate this vibrant festival but my love I am always there in your heart, in your mind, in your eyes and in your breathe…. Just feel me and I will be there with you to celebrate this beautiful occasion…. Happy Holi to my sweetheart.

Holi is the time to celebrate the most beautiful feeling called love. Let’s take a dip in the water of love. Happy Holi Love.

Holi 2022 Messages for Lovers

I wish each and every day of our life is as bright as the occasion of Holi. With love and hugs, wish you a Happy Holi 2022.

Let the showering of colors fall upon you, let them paint your dream; let your wish free; I am always with you. Go ahead and make your future colorful and I am always by your side, in your every need and smile. I love you and happy holi.

For me Holi is always special as I get to play it with you…. It is the best time for me to tell you how special you are to me…. How beautiful a rainbow you are to my life….. Wishing you all the happiness in the world my love…. Wishing you a very Happy Holi 2022.

I wish that I get the chance to put all the colors on your face on this vibrant festive occasion….. I wish I get a chance to fill your life with colors of happiness and love…. I wish the happiest and the most colorful Holi to the lady I love the most…. Happy Holi love.

Red for happiness, yellow for friendship, green for glory….Sending you a complete platter of colors. May this rainbow of colors fill your life with joy. Wishing you a very Happy Holi.

Holi 2022 Quotes for Lovers

Each color has a sweet love story and with that we make our life beautiful; listen to your heart, you can see the colors of my love even in your close eyes; let the coloring magic in our life and I want to always be with you to enjoy this joy ride. Happy Holi 2022.

Holi is the time to let loose and to express your feelings in words to the person who is truly special to you…. It is the time to speak volumes with your actions and your warmth without even saying a word…. Wishing you a Holi full of romance and colors my darling.

Feel the colors of our life; the color of love, happiness and smile. Black is also a color, don’t run away from it; instead win it over with the brightest color of love. Life is full of obstacles and to make it colorful, I am always there with you. I love you.

Each day is as colorful as Holi only because of you; I can enjoy the rainbow rain when you are around; I dip into the colors of your love and can feel the happiest moments of our life with you. I wish you a very happy Holi today and always. Love you.

