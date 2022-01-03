Happy Lohri 2022 Messages

Lohri is a festival that holds immense importance for the people of Punjab. Lohri is a popular Indian festival, which is primarily celebrated by the Silks and Hindus. Every year it is celebrated on January 13th and is considered an occasion of great joy and happiness.

It is celebrated in the evening by lighting a bonfire with friends and relatives. The festival also signals the winter season’s close. Share the joy of the festival with these meaningful citations on this auspicious day. You can send your warm greetings to make it a very special Lohri for everyone around you.

Happy Lohri Wishes Messages for Friends and Family

Happy Lohri to my family and friends. Let us dance to the beautiful tunes and celebrate life as we thank Almighty for all his blessings.

On the occasion of Lohri, I extend my warm wishes to my family and friends. May we all are showered with the best of happiness and good times together. Happy Lohri to all.

Warm wishes on Lohri to my loved ones. May we celebrate this occasion together and welcome goodness and joys into our life.

Happy Lohri Messages 2022

As the fire of Lohri flourishes, let us hope that all our sorrows end with it. Let the glory of the festival fill our lives with happiness. Wishing Happy Lohri to you all.

In the positive light of happiness, may our life shine with hope. May this year we are showered with glory and success. Sending warm wishes via message. Happy Lohri sweetest friend.

May God brighten our lives like the fire of Lohri and shower it with happiness and prosperity. Sending best wishes on Lohri to 2022. Happy Lohri to you all.

Let us kill all the negativities of our lives in the fire of Lohri. Let us hope for brighter happier times with our loved ones. Happy Lohri to you.

Pher se laut aaya Bhangra dalne da din jab aag de kol saare aake manavange Lohri. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

Phir aa gaya mausam makki di roti aur sarso de saag ka. Sabko Mubarak ho Lohri ka ye tyohar. Wishing a wonderful colorful Happy Lohri.

Mungfali, til aur gud layein aapke jeewan mein khushiyan. Lohri ka prakash kar de roshan aapke aane wale kal ko. Best wishes on this festival. Happy Lohri.

Apko aur apke pariwar ko Lohri ki lakh lakh badhaiyan. Rab kare apke jeewan mein ho khushiyon ki bearish. Wishing you a colorful wonderful Happy Lohri 2022.

Happy Lohri Greeting Cards Message

May the occasion of Lohri burn away all the negativities and problems from your life and bring you peace. Happy Lohri to you.

On the occasion of Lohri, I wish that this festival fills your life with endless happiness and joys and bring you good luck. Happy Lohri to you.

Warm wishes on Lohri to you. May this festive occasion of Lohri bring along prosperity and happiness into your lives.

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes Images

On the joyous night of celebrations, let there be lots of happiness, joy and excitement. Wishing a warm Happy Lohri to the world’s best family which is my strength.

May you sing, enjoy and dance around the bonfire on the festival of harvest. May you are showered with happiness and glory. Best wishes to my sister. Happy Lohri to you.

Warmest greetings to you and your family on the festive occasion of Lohri. Let us pray for happiness, success and brightness in life. Wishing you happy Lohri and fun celebrations.

Let the festival of harvest brighten your life with prosperity and success. May you are blessed with soaring happiness and wonderful celebrations. Happy Lohri dearest sister.

Make this festival merrier and happier with lots of enjoyment, dance and music. May there be lots of celebrations on this occasion. Wishing a rocking Happy Lohri my friend.

Lohri ke tyohar par apki zindagi jagmagaye aur mehke mehekti faslon jaise. Mubarak ho aapko aur aapke pariwar ko ye tyohar. Sending beautiful wishes to you. Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri Quotes in English

May the festival of harvest fill your life with great zeal and joys. Wishing a cheerful and blessed Lohri to you and your loved ones.

May your Lohri celebrations are full of sweetness of rewari and good taste of popcorn. Warm greetings on Lohri to you and your loved ones.

May the festivities of Lohri fill each and every corner of your heart with happiness and put an end to all the negativities. Wishing you a very Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri Greeting Cards Messages

May the fire of burn away all the negativities and problems in your life and leave you with a positive mind and body. Warm wishes on Lohri to you.

Wishing a very Happy Lohri full of warm wishes and blessings. May you enjoy this festival with your loved ones dancing and singing around the fire.

May the festival of Lohri bring along endless joy and prosperity to you and your family and bring along blessings of Sun for you. Happy Lohri.

May the harvest festival be full of high spirits for you and your loved ones. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri Whatsapp Messages

May this festival of harvest put an end to all your problems and leave you feeling happy with new dreams and hopes. Warm wishes on Lohri to you.

May you sing and dance around the bonfire and seek blessings of Lord Sun for a prosperous and happy year ahead. A very Happy Lohri to you.

Wishing you the sweetness of gajjak and rewari. Wishing you the warmth of hearts around you. Wishing you a memorable and blessed Lohri.

Wishing you the most beautiful time of the year with your family and friends. Wishing you a Lohri full of high spirits and goodness around.

