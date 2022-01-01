Happy Indian Army Day Status 2022: Indian Army Day i.e. Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on 15 January in honor of the Indian Army. On this day, the Army Day Parade is organized at Parade Ground in Delhi. Actually, Field Marshal K.M. Army Day is celebrated every year on 15 January in honor of Cariappa. Cariappa was the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He led the Indian Army on the western border during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

Cariappa was the second officer to receive the title of Field Marshal. On 15 January itself, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa took over as the Army Chief of independent India for the first time. Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on 15 January in the joy of becoming the top commander of the Indian Army. You can wish your loved ones a Happy Indian Army Day through these wonderful wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages.

Happy Indian Army Day Status 2022 in Hindi

Humari army ne har mod par desh ka naam roshan hai kiya. Khush naseeb hain hum ki wo humari raksha karti hai. Happy Indian Army Day.

Indian Army Diwas ke din hum tahe dil se shukriya ada karte hain humari Indian Army ka jo hamre desh ki raksha karti hai.

Din ho ya raat, humare sipahi hamesha khade hain humare desh ke saath. Mubarak ho Indian Army Day ka khaas din.

Indian Army ne hamesha hi humara sir garv se uncha kiya hai. Sabhi ko Indian Army Day ki badhai.

Hum sukhun se hain kyun ki wo sarhad par humari raksha kar rahein hai. Salam Indian Army ko. Happy Indian Army Day.

Nahi koi bhi darne ki baat kyun ki Indian Army khadi hai hamesha hi humare saath. Indian Army Day ki badhai.

Salute Indian Army Status 2022 in Hindi

Indian Army jis tarah humari raksha karti hai humein pata hai ki hum hamesha ki surakshit hain. Indian Army Day ki badhai.

Indian Army Diwas humein mauka deta hai ki hum apne desh ki raksha karne walo ka shukriya ada karein.

Jis desh ki dena itni balwan ho, us desh ko kabhi koi nahi hara sakta. Indian Army Day ko humara shat shat naman.

Indian Army 2022 Whatsapp Status

Warm wishes on Indian Army Day. Our heroes have always made us proud and have always kept us safe from our enemies.

We are truly blessed to have such a patriotic and inspiring Indian Army. Wishing everyone on the occasion of Indian Army Day.

Let us never miss an opportunity to thank the Indian Army for all their support and services. Happy Indian Army Day to all.

India is incomplete without Indian Army which is its biggest strength. Wishing everyone on Indian Army Day.

The occasion of Indian Army Day reminds us that we are safe and secure because of our army. Happy Indian Army Day.

Wishing a very Happy Indian Army Day to all. Our army has always made us proud and we are thankful to them.

Indian Army Day Status for Whatsapp

Warm wishes on Indian Army Day. Let us thank our army for being there for us and for our country every moment.

Indian army has been full of patriotism and dedication. Wishing a very Happy Indian Army Day.

The occasion of Indian Army Day must be celebrated with high spirits because our army is our real hero.

They motivate us they protect us and keep us safe. We salute them and we pray for their safety. Happy Indian Army Day.

We are very blessed that we have such strong and powerful army. Wishing everyone a very Happy Indian Army Day.

On the occasion of Indian Army Day let us come together to celebrate the patriotism and dedication of our army.

