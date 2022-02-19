Happy Holi 2022 Wishes to Children: Holi is one of the major festivals of India which is celebrated in every religion. On this day everyone celebrates this festival of colors with their family and friends.

On this day we wish everyone a Happy Holi. That’s why we have brought the best Holi status for you. You can also send Holi wishes to your relatives and friends through WhatsApp and Facebook.

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes to Children

Red and yellow….. pink and orange….. green and blue…. I am sending you a beautiful platter with warm Holi wishes just for you….. May you are always smiling bright and always enjoying your life… Wishing you a cheerful and playful Holi…. Happy Holi 2022.

I am wrapping up for you a beautiful bouquet of colors… red for happiness, green for success, yellow for friendship, pink for love, white for peace….. May your life is brightened with all these colors…. Happy Holi to you my cute little baby.

May the festival of Holi is filled with more and more sweet moments and memories…. May this occasion bring in your life more reasons to celebrate, more reasons to smile….Wishing you a colorful, playful and cheerful Holi…. Happy Holi to the cutest kid I know.

May this Holi you are blessed with a rainbow of colors that spread new hope and new opportunities in your life…. With lots of love and hugs, wish you a cheerful and fun-filled Happy Holi 2022.

Happy Holi 2022 Messages to Children

Hara aur laal…. Peela aur neela…. Har rang se saja ho holi ka ye tyohar…. Natkhat shaitaniyon, masti aur hasi se khil khilaye ye pawan var….. Bhut saari shubh kamnayon sahit bhej rahi hoon nanhe se natkhat ko bahut sara pyar….. Happy Holi to the sweetest baby.

Enjoy this Holi with cheerful smiles, colorful splashes of water and yummy sweets. Happy Holi.

Happy Holi to all the lovely Kids and children. May this Holi fill your life with rainbow of colors.

Holi is a festival that is most enjoyed by kids and children. Wish all the kids and children a very happy and fun filled Holi.

Happy Holi 2022 Quotes to Children

Wishing you a brightest and the happiest Holi my cute little bundle of joy…. May each and every day of your life is blessed with new colors and new brightness….Lots of love and warm wishes to you on this festival of colors…. Wishing you a very Happy Holi my little darling.

My prayers for you on this festival of colors include a smile that never fades…. Happiness and joy that stay with you always… With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Holi my cute little darling angel.

You are my little rainbow who has spread happiness in my life…. I wish this festival of Holi fills your life with all the shades of love and happiness, joy and cheer…. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Holi my dear.

I wish that the colorful day of Holi fill your life with lots of smiles and happiness…. May you enjoy this day with loads of fun and frolic….. Wishing you a very Happy Holi full of new energies and new life…. Enjoy it to the fullest.

