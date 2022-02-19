Happy Dhulandi 2022 Wishes: Holi, a festival celebrated on Falgun Shukla Purnima (फाल्गुन शुक्ल पूर्णिमा) is celebrated for three days in India. Holika Dahan (होलिका दहन) is played on the first day, Dhulendi (धुलेंड़ी) i.e. Holi of dust or ashes of Holika on the second day and Holi of colors on the third day.

In many areas, there is also a phagua along with coloring for several days. In Phagua, people form groups and sing fun-filled traditional Holi songs and shower each other with colors and gulal.

The word Holi comes from Holika the aunt of the devotee Prahlad. To kill Prahlad, the devotee who took him in her lap sat in the fire. It is said that by the grace of Narayana Prahlad did not burn while Holika was burnt. Since then the practice of celebrating Dhulendi and Holi started.

It is believed that the celebration of Holi started from the Prahladpuri temple in Pakistan. Holi is known by the names of Hori, Holika Dahan, Dhulendi, Dhurendi, Dhulandi, Fagua, Choti Holi, Rangwali Holi etc.

Happy Dhulandi Wishes 2022

I wish the most beautiful colour of life to you on the occasion of Dhulandi…. I wish you all the happiness in this world to make it a beautiful life for you.

May each and every colour of Dhulandi bring along warm wishes and blessings of your loved ones to make it a cheerful celebration for you…. Happy Dhulandi.

I am wishing you the colours of happiness and smiles, health and wellness, prosperity and success on the wonderful occasion of Dhulandi.

May you enjoy the vibrant festival of Dhulandi with your loved ones and are surrounded with great joy and happiness on this occasion.

Happy Dhulandi Messages 2022

Pink and red, yellow and green…. May each and every colour brighten your life with the best of happiness and health….. Wishing a very Happy Dhulandi to you.

Sending colourful Dhulandi wishes to a vibrant person on this festival of colours to have a vivacious day full of colours and lots of beautiful smiles.

Balloons are all ready filled with different colours, glasses of thandai have been poured with love, plates have been loaded with gunjias and sweets…. Happy Dhulandi to you.

May you enjoy the festival of Dhulandi with lots of colours of your face, lots of love in your hearts and lots of thandai and sweets…. Best wishes on Dhulandi to you.

Happy Dhulandi SMS 2022 for Facebook Whatsapp

May you have the best Dhulandi this year…. A day full of bright colours with lots of thandai, dancing with lots of singing…. Best wishes on Dhulandi to you.

The celebrations of Dhulandi are incomplete without colours, thandai and music…. May you enjoy this colourful occasion with a blend of everything…. Happy Dhulandi.

Faces look more beautiful with different colours on them and I wish you get to paint more and more faces with lots of colours on the occasion of Dhulandi.

As we celebrate Dhulandi, I wish that all the tensions vanish from your life and all the colours surround you with colours of happiness and joy…. Happy Dhulandi.

Happy Dhulandi Whatsapp Status 2022

Hearts full of love and faces painted with colours make it a very special Happy Dhulandi.

Let all your stress vanish and let there only be happiness…. Best wishes on Dhulandi.

A day which promises bright colours and celebrations with love and warmth…. Happy Dhulandi.

Wishing you a rainbow of colours on occasion of Dhulandi…. May you have the best of celebrations.

Happy Dhulandi Wishes in Hindi

Bahut pyaar ke saath bhej rahi ho Dhukandi ki badhaiyan….. Asha hai khub zor shor se manayein aap rango ke is tyohar ko aur jee bhar kar jeyein falgun ki bahar ko.

Dhulandi ka paavan din fir se aaya aur isne humein yaad hai dilaya ki pyaar aur rang se Jeevan ko rangne ka din dobara hai aaya….. Dhuhandi ki bahut saari badhaiyan.

Rango ka tyohar hai aaya aur saath mein apne dher saari khushiyan bhi hai laya….. Bhej rahi hu Dhulhandi ki dher saari shubh kamnayein ki umang aur ullas se bhara ho aapka yeh din.

Holi ke din sab dil mil jaate hain…. Pyaar ke rang sab par baras jaate hain…. Mit jata hai ghum ka namo nishan, kyunki yeh tyohar hai sukh aur sang ke naam…. Dhukhandi ki badhaiyan.

