Funny Holi 2022 Messages For Friends: Holi is one of the major festivals of India which is celebrated in every religion. On this day everyone celebrates this festival of colors with their family and friends.

On this day we wish everyone a Happy Holi. That’s why we have brought the best Holi status for you. You can also send Holi wishes to your relatives and friends through WhatsApp and Facebook.

Read Also: Happy Holi 2022 Wishes for Corporate

Funny Holi 2022 Messages For Friends

I wish that the spirit of Holi brightens your life with new hope and new happiness…. May the warmth of this colorful festival add to your life more fun and more frolic…. Wishing you a colorful and blessed Happy Holi my dear…. Make sure you don’t miss on the fun.

I wish that your Holi is blessed with vibrant splashes of water colors…. lots of fun and blast with your near and dear ones…. To make it the most special and most colorful festival of all times for you…. Wishing you a very Happy and zealous Holi my dear.

I may not be there to put color of your face, I may not be there to drench you with water, I may not be there to fight with you over nothing and hug you tight to wish you Happy Holi but my wishes are there to make it the happiest Holi for you…. Happy Holi 2022.

Let us make this festival a way to express our love using the beautiful colors and water balloons. Let us get drenched in our friendship and make this Holi the most memorable for all of us Happy Holi 2022.

Read Also: Happy Holi 2022 Wishes to Uncle

Funny Holi 2022 Wishes For Friends

Holi is fun when you have your dearest friends and family members to celebrate,A very Happy Holi to you buddy.

Aayi hai wo ghadi jab har gam aur har duri ko bhul kar saath aane ka hai avsar…. Aaya hai wo pal jab sath mein khushi manane ka hai din…. Aaya hai wo parv jab sab saath mein milkar manayeinge khushiyan hazar…. Dosto aa gaya hai Holi ka tyohar…. Happy Holi 2022.

I wish we all celebrate this day together and cherish the old memories with our energies and bond. Warm wishes to you on this wonderful occasion. Happy Holi dear friend.

Holi is the time to remember all those who are always close to your heart, to celebrate this time with all those who mean to be a special part of your life, to make every moment special with the best of your buddies…. Sending best wishes to you on the occasion of Holi.

Read Also: Happy Holi 2022 Messages for Lovers

Funny Holi 2022 Quotes For Friends

I may not be there with you to help you, to guide you or to support you….. But my friend I will always be there to put color on your face, to hit you with water balloons, to make every Holi a special one for you…. Such is my love for you…. Happy Holi my buddy.

Holi is Holi when you have your dearest friends and family members to celebrate it with…. I wish we all celebrate this day together and relive the old memories with our energies and bond….. Warm wishes to you on this wonderful occasion….. A very Happy Holi to you buddy.

Holi is the time to forgive…. Holi is the time to play pranks…. Holi is the time to make you smile by torturing you…. Get ready for more fun and more surprises this Holi as we are all set to make it a memorable one…. Bura na mano Holi Hai… Happy Holi to you…

Time to express your love has come…. Time to express your affection has come…. Time to forget and forgive your loved ones has come…. Time to indulge in feast and festivities has come…. Let us bond together again on this wonderful occasion….. Happy Holi to you my dear friend.

Read Also: Happy Basant Panchami 2022 Wishes

Connect With Us : Twitter | Facebook | Youtube