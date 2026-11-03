ASI firing on Villagers: मधुबनी में खाकी हुई शर्मसार, अवैध संबंध में पकड़े जाने पर ASI ने की फायरिंग, 1 की मौत 3 घायल

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Sudhanshu Chouhan
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बिहार के मधुबनी जिले से खाकी को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना सामने आई है। जिले के बाबूबरही थाना क्षेत्र के बलिराजगढ़ गांव में तैनात एएसआई चंद्रमोहन ने कथित तौर पर अवैध संबंध के चक्कर में अपनी सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से ग्रामीणों पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की।
घटना की जानकारी देते मधुबनी के एसएसपी

ASI firing on Villagers: बिहार के मधुबनी जिले से खाकी को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना सामने आई है। जिले के बाबूबरही थाना क्षेत्र के बलिराजगढ़ गांव में तैनात एएसआई चंद्रमोहन ने कथित तौर पर अवैध संबंध के चक्कर में अपनी सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से ग्रामीणों पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की। इस फायरिंग में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, जबकि तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद पूरे इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है।

अवैध संबंध के चक्कर में हत्या

एएसआई को ग्रामीणों ने सोमवार रात को एक महिला के साथ आपत्तिजनक स्थिति में पकड़ लिया। जब ग्रामीण उन्हें घेरने लगे तो एएसआई ने अपनी सर्विस पिस्टल से ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी और मौके से फरार हो गए। फायरिंग में 50 वर्षीय अशोक यादव को गोली लग गई, जिससे उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस घटना में फूलो देवी, विजेंद्र यादव और धनिक लाल यादव भी घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

25 हजार का इनाम

घटना की गंभीरता को देखते हुए मधुबनी के एसएसपी योगेंद्र कुमार घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और मामले का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी ASI को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है और उस पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। उन्हें पुलिस सेवा से बर्खास्त करने की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू की गई है। आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की दो विशेष टीमों का गठन किया गया है। पुलिस ने उनकी गिरफ्तारी पर ₹25,000 का इनाम घोषित किया है।

कठोर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन

एसएसपी ने कहा कि आरोपी चाहे कोई भी हो, कानून के सामने सब बराबर हैं। मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। यह घटना पुलिस व्यवस्था पर सवाल खड़े करती है। वर्दी में रहकर इस तरह की हरकत और फिर फायरिंग करना न सिर्फ कानून का उल्लंघन है, बल्कि आम लोगों के विश्वास को भी ठेस पहुंचाता है।