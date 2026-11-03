ASI firing on Villagers: मधुबनी में खाकी हुई शर्मसार, अवैध संबंध में पकड़े जाने पर ASI ने की फायरिंग, 1 की मौत 3 घायल

ASI firing on Villagers: बिहार के मधुबनी जिले से खाकी को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना सामने आई है। जिले के बाबूबरही थाना क्षेत्र के बलिराजगढ़ गांव में तैनात एएसआई चंद्रमोहन ने कथित तौर पर अवैध संबंध के चक्कर में अपनी सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से ग्रामीणों पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की। इस फायरिंग में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, जबकि तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद पूरे इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है।

एएसआई को ग्रामीणों ने सोमवार रात को एक महिला के साथ आपत्तिजनक स्थिति में पकड़ लिया। जब ग्रामीण उन्हें घेरने लगे तो एएसआई ने अपनी सर्विस पिस्टल से ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी और मौके से फरार हो गए। फायरिंग में 50 वर्षीय अशोक यादव को गोली लग गई, जिससे उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस घटना में फूलो देवी, विजेंद्र यादव और धनिक लाल यादव भी घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

#WATCH | Madhubani, Bihar: On the firing incident in Babubarhi village, Madhubani SSP Yogendra Kumar says, “…In a village called Baliraj Garh, this ASI used to frequently visit a house, ostensibly to collect some items, where he was involved in an illicit relationship with a woman. Tonight, some villagers spotted him there and caught him red-handed. After apprehending him, they locked him inside the house. Realizing he was completely surrounded, the ASI fired three to four rounds from his service pistol. Upon receiving information about the incident, a ‘Dial 112’ police response team immediately arrived at the scene. Four individuals had sustained gunshot wounds; they were transported to the Sadar Hospital via police vehicle for medical treatment. During the course of treatment, one individual, 50-year-old Ashok Yadav, passed away. Three others, who also sustained gunshot wounds, are currently undergoing treatment. The ASI responsible for this act has fled the scene. Two special teams have been formed to track him down. A search operation is underway; he has been placed under suspension, and a case of murder has been registered against him…”

(Source -Madhubani Police)

— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026