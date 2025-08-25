Bigg Boss 19 Reactions: कंटेस्टेंट की एंट्री से भड़के फैंस, दर्शकों ने कर दिए टॉप 2 के नाम फाइनल

Bigg Boss 19 Reactions, (आज समाज), नई दिल्ली: रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 19 आखिरकार शुरू हो गया है और एक-एक करके कंटेस्टेंट घर में एंट्री कर चुके हैं। इस सीज़न में कुल 19 सदस्य होंगे, जिनमें से तीन वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री बाद में होंगी। जहाँ एक ओर उत्साह चरम पर है, वहीं सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर फैन्स ने पहले ही एपिसोड के बाद अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएँ देनी शुरू कर दी हैं।

शहबाज़ बदेशा की एंट्री न होने से फैन्स निराश

ऑनलाइन सबसे ज़्यादा चर्चा शहबाज़ बदेशा को लेकर हो रही है, जिनके घर में एंट्री करने की उम्मीद थी। मृदुल तिवारी और शहबाज़ के बीच वोटों के आधार पर फैसला हुआ, लेकिन एल्विश यादव और कई बड़े यूट्यूबर्स के भारी समर्थन से मृदुल अपनी जगह पक्की करने में कामयाब रहे। हालाँकि, यह बात कई फैन्स को रास नहीं आई, जिन्होंने इस फैसले के लिए मेकर्स की आलोचना की और कई पोस्ट के ज़रिए निराशा जताई।

दर्शकों के बीच लोकप्रिय विकल्प

प्रीमियर देखने के बाद, प्रशंसकों ने अपने पसंदीदा कलाकारों का चयन शुरू कर दिया है। अशनूर कौर, बसीर अली और गौरव खन्ना जैसे प्रतियोगी दर्शकों के बीच लोकप्रिय विकल्प बनकर उभरे हैं। एक उपयोगकर्ता ने लिखा: “फ़िलहाल, मुझे अशनूर, गौरव और बसीर अली बहुत पसंद हैं। अशनूर बेहद चुलबुली और खुशमिजाज़ लग रही हैं।”

फाइनलिस्टों की भविष्यवाणियाँ 

कुछ प्रशंसक इतने आश्वस्त हैं कि उन्होंने शो के फाइनलिस्टों की भविष्यवाणी पहले ही कर ली है। एक उपयोगकर्ता ने दावा किया कि गौरव खन्ना और अमाल मलिक निश्चित रूप से शीर्ष 2 में जगह बना लेंगे। इस बीच, एक अन्य प्रशंसक ने टिप्पणी की, “मुझे नहीं लगता कि बसीर निर्माताओं के पसंदीदा होंगे, लेकिन मुझे यकीन है कि वह शो में छा जाएँगे।