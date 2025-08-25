Bigg Boss 19 Reactions: कंटेस्टेंट की एंट्री से भड़के फैंस, दर्शकों ने कर दिए टॉप 2 के नाम फाइनल

शहबाज़ बदेशा की एंट्री न होने से फैन्स निराश
#MridulTiwari ko kis Quota se Votes aaye hai vo hum sabko pta hai
But for me #ShehbazBadesha >>> #MridulTiwari #BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss #BB19 @ShehbazBadesha pic.twitter.com/NYeQwn4bPu
— Nikita Singhaniya (@IamSinghaniya) August 24, 2025
SHEHBAZ BADESHA IS UNLUCKY TODAY
HOPE BIGG BOSS GET HIM BACK 🙌❤️#ShehbazBadesha #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/B3WZlqCcT1
— RAHUL SINGH (@RAHULKUMAR705) August 24, 2025
दर्शकों के बीच लोकप्रिय विकल्प
As of now I liked the most are #AshnoorKaur and #GauravKhanna.
Also to some extent #BaseerAli.
Ashnoor: Fun and chulbuli
Gaurav: Gentleman and smart
Baseer: Smart, confident and sassy
They seemed like fun personalities 👌🔥#BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/8YJD5zhaTK
— 🦋 Titleee 🦋 (@otaku_titleee) August 24, 2025
फाइनलिस्टों की भविष्यवाणियाँ
#BaseerAli I have seen him in Roadies & spiltsvilla, firstly he is too good in performing tasks, I have seen him arguing also in these reality shows but it will be interesting to see his game in #BiggBoss19 now! pic.twitter.com/q2yWFuRqJi
— ʙʜᴜᴍɪ (@Priyanka_stan) August 24, 2025
Save this tweet !#GauravKhanna and #AmaalMallik are top 2 of #biggboss19 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/p9wHQmGU2R
— 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏🥀 (@devil_nahyan) August 24, 2025
यह भी पढ़ें: Bigg Boss 19 : इस बार घर में चलेगी ‘घरवालों की सरकार’, नेता बने सलमान खान ने किया मजेदार ऐलान