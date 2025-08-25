Bigg Boss 19 Reactions: कंटेस्टेंट की एंट्री से भड़के फैंस, दर्शकों ने कर दिए टॉप 2 के नाम फाइनल

Bigg Boss 19 Reactions, (आज समाज), नई दिल्ली: रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 19 आखिरकार शुरू हो गया है और एक-एक करके कंटेस्टेंट घर में एंट्री कर चुके हैं। इस सीज़न में कुल 19 सदस्य होंगे, जिनमें से तीन वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री बाद में होंगी। जहाँ एक ओर उत्साह चरम पर है, वहीं सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर फैन्स ने पहले ही एपिसोड के बाद अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएँ देनी शुरू कर दी हैं।

#MridulTiwari ko kis Quota se Votes aaye hai vo hum sabko pta hai But for me #ShehbazBadesha >>> #MridulTiwari #BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss #BB19 @ShehbazBadesha pic.twitter.com/NYeQwn4bPu

ऑनलाइन सबसे ज़्यादा चर्चा शहबाज़ बदेशा को लेकर हो रही है, जिनके घर में एंट्री करने की उम्मीद थी। मृदुल तिवारी और शहबाज़ के बीच वोटों के आधार पर फैसला हुआ, लेकिन एल्विश यादव और कई बड़े यूट्यूबर्स के भारी समर्थन से मृदुल अपनी जगह पक्की करने में कामयाब रहे। हालाँकि, यह बात कई फैन्स को रास नहीं आई, जिन्होंने इस फैसले के लिए मेकर्स की आलोचना की और कई पोस्ट के ज़रिए निराशा जताई।

HOPE BIGG BOSS GET HIM BACK 🙌❤️ #ShehbazBadesha #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/B3WZlqCcT1

As of now I liked the most are #AshnoorKaur and #GauravKhanna.

Also to some extent #BaseerAli.

Ashnoor: Fun and chulbuli

Gaurav: Gentleman and smart

Baseer: Smart, confident and sassy

They seemed like fun personalities 👌🔥#BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/8YJD5zhaTK

— 🦋 Titleee 🦋 (@otaku_titleee) August 24, 2025