Corona patients reach 13 in Punjab: पंजाब में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या 13 पहुंची

14 hours ago
NANCHANG, Feb. 2, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Workers make protective masks at the workshop of a company in Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 1, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, workers of many medical material companies rushed to work ahead of schedule to make protective equipment. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang/IANS)

चंडीगढ़। पंजाब में शनिवार को कोरोना से पीड़ित मरीजों की संख्या 13 पहुंच गई। पंजाब में अब तक 181 के सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें से 141 की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। वहीं नवांशहर के गांव पठलावा के कोरोना पॉजीटिव बुजुर्ग की हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो चुकी है। जिसके परिवार के 6 सदस्य भी कोरोना पॉजीटिव पाए गए हैं।

